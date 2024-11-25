Open Extended Reactions

After Ivan Toney signed for Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli following a prolonged summer transfer saga, he would go on to achieve something a player of his calibre perhaps surprisingly hadn't before.

Owing to his previous loyalty to Brentford, the England international had never tasted continental club football previously and -- while it originally looked like it might be at former suitors Manchester United or Chelsea where he might eventually make his bow -- it was ultimately the Champions League of an Asian variety where he would debut on.

Back in September, as he made his first appearance in the AFC Champions League Elite for Al Ahli against Persepolis, he could even have celebrated a debut goal.

Known for his deadly ways from the penalty spot, the perfect opportunity looked to have arisen when he was fouled inside the area, only for fellow ex-Premier League star Riyad Mahrez to pull rank -- and proceed to be denied.

Toney has had no issues finding the net on the domestic stage since but, in three subsequent ACL Elite ties, a maiden continental goal continued to elude him.

As of Monday, that is no longer the case.

And, almost poetically, he is now off the mark in Asia thanks to the same man who was partially responsible for him not getting it done two months earlier.

With Al Ahli struggling to break down a stubborn Al Ain outfit, Toney was brought on in the 65th minute as part of a triple substitution.

Ivan Toney was the beneficiary of some exquisitive deliveries from Al Ahli teammate Riyad Mahrez, who twice produce sublime passes on Monday that took out the opposition defence before being converted by the England international. Neville Hopwood/Getty Images

It would take him just five minutes to make an impact as he capitalised on his direct opponent napping at the costliest moment -- gaining enough separation inside the area to meet a sumptuous freekick by Mahrez and steer a free header into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later, he had two.

This time, Mahrez's delivery came from open play and on the right, but it was arguably a pass of even greater quality as the former Manchester City man floated an inch-perfect ball just over the head of the last defender and perfectly into the path of Toney -- who had ghosted in at the back post to stab home on the half volley with his studs at full stretch.

There was time for late drama with reigning champions Al Ain pulling one back in the 93rd minute but it would prove to be a mere consolation, as Al Ahli would hold out for a 2-1 win to ensure Toney's efforts would be a match-winning contribution.

Toney has, by no means, made an electric start to life at Al Ahli -- and that is understandable.

His lack of first-team action in the opening months of the season -- as his future was being sorted out -- always meant there was a bit of rust in his legs. Fitness was always going to return first, but the sharpness would take a little longer.

On Monday, Toney looked close to returning to the fearsome striker that made a remarkable rise from the lower leagues to becoming a full England international through sheer perseverance.

And if Mahrez continues supplying him as he did on Monday, it will only be a matter of time before the goals flow freely -- both domestically and, at long last, on the continental stage.