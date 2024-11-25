Open Extended Reactions

It barely seems that long since the brand-new AFC Champions League Elite kicked off -- ushering a new format of competition to Asian football's premier club competition -- and it is already the halfway mark of the league stage.

In a departure from the previous group stage, the league stage sees 12 teams contest on a single table in both the East and West regions, playing eight of the 11 other competitors once either home or away.

The top eight in each region then advance to the round of 16 compared to previously, when only two in each group of four marched on.

The new format allows slightly more room for error but there is also greater competition. The West region, in particular, sees just two points separating bottom-placed Al Ain -- who are remarkably the defending champions -- from Esteghlal in the 8th and final qualifying berth.

Over in the East, even Ulsan HD -- who are currently propping up the standings -- will remain optimistic they have a chance in turning things around with just the six-point deficit between them and the top eight still fairly surmountable.

But there are those who have already stormed away at the summit, looking certainties to reach the next round.

Here, we look at some of the teams that have caught the eye so far.

WEST REGION

Al Hilal

Al Hilal recently welcomed the return of Neymar after a year on the sidelines, although the Brazilian would pick up a fresh injury setback in his second game back. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

As one of just two teams to still boast a perfect record of four wins, Al Hilal have hardly put a foot wrong so far, and perhaps that was to be expected even though they've still waiting on a return to full fitness from star man Neymar.

Despite his year-long absence, Al Hilal have just shown to possess to much quality with Aleksandar Mitrović and Salem Al-Dawsari chiming in with four goals apiece.

The Saudi Pro League giants have even savoured the sweet taste of revenge as they claimed a thrilling 5-4 win over Al Ain, who eliminated from last season's semifinals.

Al Hilal will be looking to continue making amends, given they had looked a shoo-in for the title last time out.

ACL Elite West Region GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Al Ahli 5 5 0 0 +9 15 2 - Al Nassr 5 4 1 0 +8 13 3 - Al Hilal 4 4 0 0 +11 12 4 - Al Sadd 4 2 2 0 +3 8 5 - Al Wasl 4 2 1 1 0 7 6 - Al Rayyan 5 1 1 3 -3 4 7 - Esteghlal 5 1 1 3 -3 4 8 - Al Gharafa 5 1 1 3 -4 4 9 - Persepolis 5 0 3 2 -2 3 10 - Pakhtakor 5 0 3 2 -2 3 11 - Al Shorta 4 0 2 2 -9 2 12 - Al Ain 5 0 1 4 -8 1 1-8: Qualifies for last 16 | 9-12: Eliminated

Al Nassr

Al Nassr's campaign may have started with a stuttering 1-1 draw with Al Shorta but they have been flawless since.

Even as his critics continue to proclaim his demise, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show he can be the difference -- as he was in a 2-1 victory over Al Rayyan that really got his team's campaign up and running.

Al Nassr still have a couple of gears to go too, with Ronaldo and Sadio Mané arguably yet to hit top form.

And with Al Nassr once again threatening to flatter to deceive on the domestic front, given they are already eight points off the pace in the SPL, winning the ACL Elite could become a necessity.

Al Ahli

With two goals to his name so far, Roberto Firmino has played his part in Al Ahli's perfect start after four games in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. Nikku/Xinhua via Getty Images

Given the big-spending ways of the SPL's leading lights, it is unsurprising that a trio of their representatives lead the way -- with Al Ahli also having a 100% record from four outings thus far.

They haven't been as prolific and their tally of ten goals was only boosted by a 5-1 win over Al Shorta last time out, but they are joint-best defensive team in the West with only two goals conceded.

Ivan Toney is still trying to find continuity following his summer move while Roberto Firmino hasn't always been called upon in the starting XI.

Nonetheless, Al Ahli continue to find ways to win and have the fortune of their star names, such as Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessié all taking turns to produce match-winning displays.

Al Sadd

The one team looking the likeliest at the moment to prevent complete Saudi Arabian dominance, Al Sadd are sitting pretty in fourth and are the other team in the West still yet to taste defeat.

Like Al Ahli, Al the Qatari outfit have not found it that easy to hit the back of the net but they remain imperious at the back having conceded just twice.

With Akram Afif leading the way, Al Sadd will always stand a chance regardless of the opposition they face.

While they do not garner as many headlines as their counterparts in the Saudi Pro League, the likes of Romain Saïss, Mateus Uribe and Rafa Mújica have all proven to be very handy foreign additions.

EAST REGION

Johor Darul Ta'zim

Still only 22, Arif Aiman has emerged as a genuine star of Asian football after four goals thus far in Johor Darul Ta'zim's 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. Fred Lee/Getty Images

While Johor Darul Ta'zim have slowly but surely emerged as a rising force in Asian football, what they have produced so far in the ACL Elite has been nothing short of a statement.

Their most-recent 3-0 dismantling of Ulsan was a second impressive win after a victory over Shanghai Shenhua by the same scoreline.

They also performed admirably in a 2-2 draw with Shanghai Port with their only blemish an away defeat to early leaders Gwangju FC.

JDT have spared no expense in bolstering their ranks for their continental endeavours and could easily field an all-foreign starting XI. Yet, their brightest light so far has been their one Malaysian born-and-bred headline act in Arif Aiman, who already has four goals -- and arguably three man-of-the-match performances -- to his name.

ACL Elite East Region GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Vissel Kobe 4 3 1 0 +5 10 2 - Gwangju 4 3 0 1 +5 9 3 - Yokohama FM 4 2 1 1 +5 7 4 - Johor DT 4 2 1 1 +4 7 5 - Shanghai S. 4 2 1 1 +2 7 6 - Buriram Utd. 4 2 1 1 -3 7 7 - Pohang 4 2 0 2 +1 6 8 - Kawasaki F. 4 2 0 2 0 6 9 - Shandong 4 1 1 2 -1 4 10 - Shanghai P. 4 1 1 2 -4 4 11 - CC Mariners 4 0 1 3 -4 1 12 - Ulsan HD 4 0 0 4 -10 0 1-8: Qualifies for last 16 | 9-12: Eliminated

Gwangju FC

They may have since slid to second place in the East but there can be no denying that Gwangju have been the surprise package of the campaign thus far.

The tournament debutants, who only two seasons ago were in the second tier of South Korean football, have been a breath of fresh air with their swashbuckling displays -- which all began with a stunning 7-3 victory over Yokohama F. Marinos.

With six goals already, Jasir Asani has emerged as an early frontrunner for the Most Valuable Player award but plenty of credit also has to go to Gwangju coach Lee Jung-Hyo.

Labelled "the Korean Mourinho" in his homeland, Lee has managed to get the best out of a modest budget compared to the likes of Ulsan and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, while rapidly garnering fans with an attractive and modern brand of football.

Buriram United

Although they suffered a heavy loss to Yokohama F. Marinos in their most recent AFC Champions League Elite outing, Buriram United have previously claimed a creditable seven points from their opening three matches. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Buriram United may sit 6th in the East region at the moment but that is only due to goal difference, with their seven-point haul effectively placing them joint-third.

After last season's return to Asia's biggest stage -- their first appearance in four years -- ended with a disappointing group-stage exit, the Thai League 1 champions will be determined not to suffer the same fate this time around.

Buriram addressed possibly their only flaw with the signing of Neil Etheridge, who has replaced the loyal and ever-dependable albeit slightly-undersized veteran Siwarak Tedsungnoen in goal.

With former star left-back Theerathon Bunmathan now fully converted to a deep-lying playmaker, and the front three of Supachai Jaided, Lucas Crispim and Guilherme Bissoli display a near-telepathic understanding, Buriram should continue to punch above their weight for the remainder of the campaign.

Vissel Kobe

After winning a maiden J1 League crown last season, which they are currently on course to retain, could Vissel Kobe mount a challenge for a first continental title?

They are, after all, leading the way in the East after recovering from an opening 0-0 draw with Buriram to win three on the trot against Shandong Taishan, Ulsan and Gwangju.

What Vissel lack in big-name imports, they more than make up for in their seasoned local campaigners, with the likes of Yuya Osako, Yoshinori Muto, Gōtoku Sakai and Hotaru Yamaguchi boasting extensive experience playing in Europe, as well as the FIFA World Cup stage.

Factor in the best defence in the competition so far, which has been breached just once, and Vissel look an excellent chance to go far on the continental stage this season -- perhaps even further than their 2020 debut when they made it all the way to the semifinals.