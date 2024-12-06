Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr will remain sidelined until at least February as she recovers from a torn ACL, manager Sonia Bompastor said on Friday.

The Australia international sustained the injury in January during Chelsea's warm-weather training camp in Morocco. She underwent surgery shortly afterwards.

"We are looking to maybe have her back with us [in] February [or] March, not before that," Bompastor said in a news conference. "She's still on her individual process rehab. It will take at least two or three more months for her to be fit enough to be with the squad."

Sam Kerr will not return to Chelsea before February 2025. Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

The 31-year-old has scored 99 goals in 128 games for Chelsea.

The Blues have made a perfect start to the season in both the Women's Super League and Women's Champions League. In Bompastor's first season in charge, the team has won all 12 of their games.

Bompastor added that forward Lauren James likely won't be back from a calf injury until January.