Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target rising star Georgiy Sudakov, while Juventus are plotting moves in defence and attack, including a loan switch for Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee.

- Christian Pulisic limps off in first half of AC Milan defeat

- Chelsea's Sam Kerr's return from ACL injury not before February

- Liverpool's Van Dijk tight-lipped on contract status

Tottenham and Liverpool are interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. Jan Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

- Spurs and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, according to the Mirror. The 22-year-old's agent, Vadim Shabliy, revealed that in addition to the two Premier League clubs, Italian sides have also been tracking the Ukraine international. He said: "Shakhtar and the player are open to offers. And that means there is a high probability that we will soon be able to see Georgiy in the top leagues." Sudakov has scored eight goals in 15 matches in all competitions, adding two assists.

- Juventus are considering reinforcements at both ends of the pitch in January, and Benfica's António Silva and Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee are among their top targets, according to Tuttosport. The Bianconeri are prioritising a defender and 21-year-old Silva, whose agent is Jorge Mendes, is the preferred option ahead of Feyenoord's 26-year-old Slovakian Dávid Hancko. In attack, much depends on the fitness of Arkadiusz Milik. If he continues to sit out games because of his long-term injury, Juve might look to approach United about a loan deal for Zirkzee.

- Bayern Munich are yet to agree to figures with either Hoffenheim or attacking midfielder Tom Bischof's management, but talks continue between the parties, according to Florian Plettenberg. The 19-year-old is considered a target for the summer, though Hoffenheim remain hopeful of extending his contract beyond 2025.

- Barcelona are planning for life after Robert Lewandowski, and though the Polish striker under contract until 2026, they're gathering information on two main targets: Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Lisbon, and Jonathan David from Lille, per AS. Gyokeres would be the trickier of the two. The 26-year-old has netted 16 goals in 12 league games and five in the Champions League, but his release clause of €106m is likely to be beyond the Catalan club. David has scored 13 goals in 19 matches this season and has made no secret of his desire to join Barca, and his contract comes to an end in 2025.

- Atletico Madrid are hoping to keep central defender Clément Lenglet permanently when his loan deal expires in the summer, according to Sport. Lenglet, 29, is in good form after a slow start in the Spanish capital. He spent the first eight weeks of the season on the bench but has since become an integral part of Diego Simeone's back line. Barca will consider other offers, too, but are keen to make space for new faces, leaving Atletico in the driver's seat.

Manchester United, Tottenham, and Napoli have been tracking Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, but he has opted to stay at the club until the summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

Ferencváros Budapest are on the verge' of signing former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta on loan (Florian Plettenberg)

Inter Milan have spoken to Liverpool about the prospect of signing Federico Chiesa in January. While it's currently unclear whether the Reds would sanction a move, Chiesa isn't actively looking to leave the club this winter. (Rudy Galetti)

Scottish giants Celtic are keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka on loan in January. (Football Insider)

Nottingham Forest are monitoring Brighton's Evan Ferguson as a potential option to bolster their attack. The 20-year-old striker, who has started just once in the Premier League this season, is viewed as a key priority by Forest. (Football Insider)

Juventus are open to signing West Ham United striker Niclas Füllkrug on loan should he be made available. The Germany international has struggled with injuries since joining the Hammers this summer, playing just four times in the Premier League to date. (Ekrem Konur)

Manchester United's €95m flop Antony is set to leave in January as the club try to fund potential investments of their own. (Florian Plettenberg)

Manchester United could launch a bid in the future for Charlotte FC wonderkid Nimfasha Berchimas. The 16-year-old is set to visit United soon for a training stint, having previously spent time with Bayern Munich. (Tom Bogert).

Monaco have entered the race to sign Bournemouth winger Hamed Traorè. The 24-year-old is on loan at Auxerre, and could be available next summer for around €25m. (RMC Sport).

Juventus midfielder Augusto Seedorf Owusu is close to extending his contract at the club. The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the side, but is expected to be in the matchday squad for Juve's match against Bologna on Saturday. (Nicolo Schira) .

Eintracht Frankfurt are 'monitoring' the development of Bayern Munich midfielder Paul Wanner. Currently on loan at Heidenheim, the 19-year-old is also attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig. (Florian Plettenberg).

Matheus Cunha will not be rushed into signing a new deal at Wolves. The Brazilian is under contract at Molineux until June 2027, but is said to be stalling over an extension due to relegation fears this season. (Football Insider).

Kaiserslautern winger Aaron Opoku is set to join St. Louis City. There is a "basic verbal agreement" in place between the two clubs, which should see the 25-year-old move in January for around $300,000. (Sky Sports Deutschland)