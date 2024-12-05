Gab Marcotti believes Liverpool are growing in confidence that Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract with the club. (0:59)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has refused to be drawn on his future at Anfield following reports that he has rejected the club's opening contract offer.

Van Dijk's deal is set to expire next summer, and the 33-year-old confirmed last month that talks are ongoing over extending his stay on Merseyside.

A report in The Athletic on Wednesday claimed Van Dijk felt Liverpool's opening offer "fell short" of his expectations, with a breakthrough yet to be reached on the value or length of a potential new deal.

However, the defender remained tight-lipped on his contract situation after Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Wednesday.

Asked whether he had any further updates on his future Van Dijk simply replied: "Nothing."

The centre-back said that Liverpool's draw at St. James' Park was "very disappointing" and they need to quickly learn from their poor first-half performance.

The visitors twice came from behind in Newcastle, with a second-half brace from Mohamed Salah -- who is also out of contract next summer, alongside right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold -- giving them a 3-2 lead late in the match.

However, an error from goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher opened the door for Fabian Schär to score a 90th minute equaliser for Newcastle, meaning Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table has now been cut to seven points.

"We were not good enough [in the first-half], not good at all then they create momentum, we don't," Van Dijk said.

"We lose the ball too easily at times, sloppy in possession and they make momentum. We had 50 minutes to put it right, which we did but unfortunately we couldn't get it over the line.

"We always said we understand that it's only December, we have so many games coming up -- I think eight more games. We need everyone to be on top form, fit and like the manager said we have five defenders for eight more games so we need to manage ourselves as well to be at our best. That's a big challenge."

Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways against Everton on Saturday.

Sean Dyche's side are currently 15th on the table but will be boosted by their 4-0 victory over Wolves going into the last league Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

"We knew already we are going to have ups and downs this year," Van Dijk said.

"This is not a real down even if it feels it at this point. We will be in recovering and fresh and ready to attack the next challenge."