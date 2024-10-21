Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said he has begun talks over a new deal but insisted he has "no idea" if he will remain at Anfield next season.

There is ongoing uncertainty over the future of a trio of Liverpool's key players, as the contracts of Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah all expire at the end of this term.

Van Dijk, 33, confirmed that contract negotiations have taken place but did not commit his future to the club.

"I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don't know, we will see what happens in the future," he said.

"My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see.

"I feel very good, physically, mentally and I am having fun. Discussions are ongoing with the right people and when it's time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys [the media] will know it as well.

"But now full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see."

Alexander-Arnold has been subject to similar questions amid links to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Those reports prompted Slot to say his players are not distracted by speculation over their futures.

"I think you underestimate our players. These players are used to being linked with all the top clubs on a daily basis, if they have contracts or not," he told a news conference on Friday.

"If you think they're disturbed by this interest then you don't do justice to how strong they are mentally. This is part of our job. This is part of this world we are living in. You just focus on what you have to do.

"Maybe if you're 17 or 18 years of age it could be difficult for you. But Trent has won the league, has won the Champions League; Virgil and Mo the same. I don't think that is a problem for them to perform and that's what we see at the moment because they're playing really well."