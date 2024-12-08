West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture he suffered during a road traffic collision on Saturday, the Premier League club has said.

"Michail will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days," West Ham said in a statement on Sunday.

"Everyone at the club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday's news, as well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery.

"The club will provide further updates when appropriate."

Antonio, 34, was involved in what Essex Police described as a serious collision and was transferred to a central London hospital for treatment.

West Ham issued a statement on Saturday confirming the Jamaica international was conscious and communicating, and in a stable condition.

Michail Antonio is West Ham's record goal scorer in the Premier League. West Ham United FC/West Ham United FC via Getty Images

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to High Road, Epping, at 1.02 p.m. this afternoon after reports of a road traffic collision involving one car.

"On arrival firefighters reported that a man was trapped in his car and worked to release him by 1.45 p.m. The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service."

A further statement from Essex Police said: "Officers investigating a serious collision in Epping are asking for witnesses and dash cam footage.

"We were called shortly after 12.50 p.m. on Saturday 7 December to Coppice Row, Epping, following reports of what is believed to be a single vehicle collision involving a Ferrari. Emergency services attended and the driver has been taken to hospital. The vehicle has been recovered and we are no longer on scene.

"An investigation will be carried out by our Roads Policing Unit. If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. Please quote incident 605 of 7 December when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."

Antonio has played in all 14 of West Ham's Premier League matches so far this season. They are due to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next fixture on Monday.