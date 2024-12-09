Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea duo Lauren James and Lucy Bronze have been named in the 2024 FIFPRO Women's XI. Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

England are the most represented country in the 2024 FIFPRO Women's XI, with five Lionesses named in the team of the year.

Lucy Bronze, Mary Earps, Alex Greenwood, Lauren James and Keira Walsh have all been named in the team, which is voted exclusively by players.

FIFPRO, the worldwide representative organisation for over 60,000 men's and women's players, has been running this award since 2015. This year saw a record 7,000 players cast their vote based on performances between Aug. 21, 2023 to Aug. 10 2024 inclusive

Bronze's selection sees her move level with Wendy Renard for the joint most nominations (7) to the XI. The defender won the Women's Champions League with Barcelona last season before moving to Chelsea in the summer transfer window. Like Bronze, Walsh was also an integral part of the all-conquering Barça side that won the quadruple last season.

James was named in the XI for the second time following her goal scoring exploits that saw her finish as the Women's Super League club's top-scorer in their title-winning campaign last season.

Greenwood's nomination comes on the back of a stellar year that has seen her become a defensive lynchpin for both Manchester City and England.

Earps was part of the Manchester United side last season that won the FA Cup, the first trophy in the club's history. She joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer.

2024 FIFPRO Women's XI

Mary Earps (England, Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lucy Bronze (England, Chelsea/Barcelona), Olga Carmona (Spain, Real Madrid) Alex Greenwood (England, Manchester City)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona), Keira Walsh (England, Barcelona)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride), Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Real Madrid), Lauren James (England, Chelsea) Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride)