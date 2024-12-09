Open Extended Reactions

Michail Antonio was involved in a single car collision in Essex on Saturday which led him to be airlifted to a central London hospital. West Ham United FC/West Ham United FC via Getty Images

West Ham players will warm up in Michail Antonio's No. 9 shirt before they face Wolves on in the Premier League on Monday after the forward was involved in a car crash on Saturday.

The club have confirmed that Antonio has successfully undergone surgery for a lower limb fracture after his Ferrari was involved in a single collision in which he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

On Monday, West Ham confirmed they would pay tribute to the forward, who British media reported could be facing a year out of football while he recovers.

"Our players will show their support for teammate Michail Antonio tonight ... Ahead of our fixture against Wolves, the players will warm-up in special 'Antonio 9' shirts, as well as walking out in tops adorning the striker's name," West Ham said in a statement.

Antonio has played in all 14 of West Ham's Premier League matches so far this season.