Open Extended Reactions

Alisson's last appearance for Liverpool came at the start of October. Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisso Becker could make his first appearance for the club in more than two months when Arne Slot's side take on Girona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Alisson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Oct. 5, when he was forced off in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Republic of Ireland international Caoimhín Kelleher has deputised admirably in the 32-year-old's absence, though he did make a costly error in last week's 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.

Slot has previously confirmed that Alisson will be reinstated in goal when he is fit, and the Liverpool boss could hand the Brazil international a start at the Estadi Montilivi as his team look to continue their flawless record in the Champions League.

Alisson trained with the first team on Monday afternoon before flying with the squad to Spain. The goalkeeper shared a photo of himself onboard the flight on his Instagram story with the caption: "So happy to be back."

Diogo Jota, who has been absent since Liverpool's win over Chelsea on Oct. 20, also trained with the team on Monday but hasn't been included in the 19-man squad, while fellow forward Federico Chiesa misses out through illness.