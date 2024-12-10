Open Extended Reactions

Brighton have agreed to sign 21-year-old Diego Gómez from Inter Miami, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The Paraguay midfielder is set to complete his move on Jan. 1.

Brighton did not disclose the fee or length of contract for Gómez, who joined Miami in 2023 and helped the MLS club qualify for the playoffs this season. Inter Miami said the transfer fee was a club record and "ranks among the most expensive outbound transfers in Major League Soccer (MLS) history."

Diego Gómez scored seven goals since joining Inter Miami in July 2023. USA Today Images

"He's a dynamic midfielder player who can contribute goals and assists and we believe his physical profile will be important as he adjusts to the challenge of the Premier League," Brighton technical director David Weir said.

Gómez represented Paraguay in the Paris Olympics this summer.

"He has already made a real impression both at club and international level," Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said. "Like all young players who come to us from abroad he will need a period of adjustment to the Premier League, but I feel he can make a big contribution and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Brighton are seventh in the Premier League standings and challenging for Champions League qualification next season.

"I'm thankful to Inter Miami for the incredible opportunity it provided me to join this fantastic organization, and to make history with the Club," Gómez said. "I'm grateful for the trust the Club had in me, and everything it has done to help me with my development since joining in July of last year, making me a better player and person on and off the pitch. I will always carry Inter Miami with me in my heart."