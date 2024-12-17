Open Extended Reactions

Moise Kean is making moves on and off the pitch. Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina forward Moise Kean has announced on social media the release of his first album as a rapper.

The Italy international has unveiled "Chosen," his record which includes 11 tracks, including the opening song 'I was born a winner'. The album has a parental advisory because of explicit content.

Kean, 24, performed the songs from his album during a party in Milan at the weekend which was attended by some of his current and former teammates.

The album is available on streaming platforms.

The former Everton player is not the first Serie A star to have released a rap album as AC Milan's Rafael Leão has done so in the past.

Kean joined Fiorentina on a permanent transfer from Juventus in July. He is the third leading scorer in Serie A with nine goals, three goals behind Atalanta's Mateo Retegui, who leads the chart.