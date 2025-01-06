NYCFC appoints Pascal Jansen as new head coach

Open Extended Reactions

New York City FC named Pascal Jansen as its new head coach, replacing Nick Cushing, who was fired in November.

Jansen, who was born in London and raised in the Netherlands, has been the manager at Ferencvarosi TC in Hungary since June and has the team in second place through 16 matches (10-2-4).

Ferencvarosi leads Hungary's NB1 with a plus-12 goal differential.

"We are delighted to welcome Pascal to New York City FC," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. "We have a group of really talented players and wanted to hire an experienced coach that can take us to the next level, and Pascal ticks all the boxes we were looking for to lead New York City FC. "

Jansen also was the manager at AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands from 2020 through last January and coached Jong PSV in the Dutch second division from 2015-17.

"The values I stand for as a coach are in line with the club's values," Jansen said. "I bring an aggressive style of play that likes to pressure opponents in-and-out of possession.

"I am honored to be a part of the New York City family and look forward to the success we can all achieve together."

NYCFC finished sixth in the Eastern Conference last season with a 14-12-8 record then was eliminated by the New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference semifinals, leading to Cushing's dismissal.

The club failed to make the playoffs in 2023 after winning the MLS Cup in 2021 and reaching the conference finals in 2022.