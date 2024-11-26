Open Extended Reactions

Nick Cushing has left New York City FC. Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

New York City FC have dismissed head coach Nick Cushing, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The decision comes after NYCFC finished sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference this season and were knocked out in the MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals.

"Whilst we are incredibly appreciative for all he has done for the club, at this current time, we believe it's best to move the team in a new direction as we plan for the 2025 season and beyond," sporting director David Lee said.

"We would like to sincerely thank Nick for his contributions and wish him and his family all the very best in their future endeavors."

Cushing was an assistant at the club before taking over as interim head coach in June 2022. As interim boss, he led NYCFC to the Eastern Conference finals of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

"Nick has created many wonderful memories for the club, and our players and staff have benefited immensely from his guidance and experience. His passion for the game is infectious, and we have nothing but immense gratitude for Nick and the success he brought to the club," CEO Brad Sims said.

The club said they are now looking for a replacements ahead of the 2025 season.