MLS playoffs conference semis: Galaxy the last giant standing

Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljic and Joseph Paintsil each score two goals as the LA Galaxy cruise to a 6-2 win over Minnesota United. (1:56)

Open Extended Reactions

The MLS Cup playoffs are down to their final four.

After No. 1 seed Inter Miami's ouster in Round One, Western Conference champions LAFC were eliminated in the semifinals by the Seattle Sounders. On the other side of Los Angeles, though, the stars seem to be aligning for the LA Galaxy.

Atlanta United's Cinderella run, sparked by their upset of Lionel Messi & Co., was short-lived as they fell to Orlando City. Meanwhile, the New York Red Bulls knocked out New York City FC in the first-ever postseason edition of the Hudson River Derby.

What to make of the weekend's playoff action? And of the last four teams standing in MLS postseason play? ESPN's experts weigh in.

The talk of the conference semis

Galaxy do what every other favorite couldn't

The Galaxy stunned Minnesota United 6-2 in the Western Conference semifinals, becoming the only team to finish in the top three in both the East and West to reach the conference finals. LAFC, Real Salt Lake, FC Cincinnati, the Columbus Crew and Inter Miami all proved to be disappointments in the 2024 postseason.

Many predicted Miami would be the likely host and clear favorite to win MLS Cup, as Messi and Luis Suárez scored the team's way to the Supporters' Shield. Instead, the underrated Galaxy came through with 15 goals throughout three playoff games to do what Inter simply couldn't.

The historic California club capitalized on the momentum gained throughout the regular season, translating consistency into success during the postseason tournament. -- Megan Swanick

Looking ahead to an MLS Cup of firsts

With LAFC and NYCFC out of the picture, all four remaining clubs will try to clinch their first league championship of the 2020s. Of those four clubs, two from the Eastern Conference -- Orlando City and the Red Bulls -- could make history by lifting an MLS Cup title for the first time.

For Orlando, achieving this would be thanks to their revitalized form, which was on display in their 1-0 win over Atlanta. "From July, we've been one of the best teams in MLS," said Dagur Thórhallsson after their conference semifinal victory.

play 0:41 Ramiro Enrique sinks goal from the corner kick for Orlando Ramiro Enrique slots in a left-footed shot to the center of the goal for Orlando FC.

As for the Red Bulls, who will face Orlando for a coveted spot in the final, they will hope to brush aside their upcoming opponents just like they did NYCFC 2-0 last weekend.

Both the Galaxy and the Sounders have more history when it comes to MLS Cup titles -- the Galaxy lead the league with five, while Seattle has two -- but there's a clear sense of redemption after watching other heavy hitters win the championship in recent years. As hosts of the Western Conference final, the red-hot Galaxy will be the favorites, but let's not overlook the grit of the Seattle's roster that went toe-to-toe with LAFC through extra time in a dramatic 2-1 conference semifinal win. -- Cesar Hernandez

Atlanta's Cinderella run is already over

Once you beat the record-breaking Supporters' Shield winners in the first round of the playoffs, it's hard not to become the neutrals' favorite in the next round. Alas, it wasn't meant to be. Atlanta -- the ninth-best team in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, and the valiant underdog story of Round One -- is out of the playoffs.

The Five Stripes upset the star-studded Inter Miami dream team with a string of tenacious performances, polished off by the goalkeeping heroics of 40-year-old Brad Guzan. On Saturday, though, a flat-footed Atlanta was outplayed by Orlando and fell short in the conference semifinals.

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Vulnerabilities from the past year proved decisive in the end. Atlanta conceded 13 goals from set pieces during the regular season, and Orlando's only goal in Saturday's match came the same way: Argentine striker Ramiro Enrique was unmarked in the box and scored off a dead-ball situation.

And just like that, Atlanta's inspiring playoff run comes to an end. Silver lining? Orlando just made their first-ever Eastern Conference final and could make more history next Saturday night. -- Lizzy Becherano

Conference semifinals MVP

Stefan Frei | Seattle Sounders

The Sounders slid past LAFC on Saturday, toppling the West Coast's top-ranked team from the regular season with an incredible nine saves by their goalkeeper. Frei is a big-game keeper, and he came up big for Seattle yet again.

"We've been a pretty good defensive team for the last couple of years ... but I'm gonna stump for Stefan Frei," longtime Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said after the match. "I mean how that guy hasn't won Goalkeeper of the Year is a travesty. I'm gonna say it. It's a travesty, and it's a mistake. And if people don't want to get on the bandwagon, that's your choice. But my belief, my opinion, is that guy's the best shot stopper in the league, bar none." -- Becherano

Gabriel Pec | LA Galaxy

It should come as no surprise that Pec knows how to perform for the Galaxy after his shocking debut season in MLS. The 2024 Newcomer of the Year scored two goals against Minnesota, the first less than 60 seconds after the opening whistle, giving the edge to the California club. The 23-year-old Brazilian immediately set the tone for the Galaxy, linking perfectly with the midfield to unlock potential across the field. He's scored three goals in the playoffs and shows no signs to be slowing down. -- Swanick

Gabriel Pec scored twice in the Galaxy's 6-2 destruction of Minnesota United on Sunday night in Southern California. Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Carlos Coronel | New York Red Bulls

One could argue that Frei was the best goalkeeper of the round, and perhaps that the Red Bulls' Andrés Reyes was the best player on Coronel's team in Saturday's derby win. But the 27-year-old Brazilian was still nothing short of brilliant. Coronel made seven saves against NYCFC, who were held goalless despite their xG of 2.8. In contrast, the Red Bulls had an xG of just 0.97. The shutout was Coronel's seventh in the Hudson River Derby. -- Hernandez

Goal of the conference semis

Jordan Morris | Seattle Sounders

Morris' 13 regular-season goals make him the Sounders' top scorer, but his 109th-minute strike against LAFC might be his most important. Amid the melee following a corner, Morris found himself well-positioned as the ball bounced his way. With a crisp turn, he struck it into the top-right corner, sealing Seattle's spot in the Western Conference final. -- Becherano

play 0:40 Jordan Morris' extra-time winner sends Seattle through Jordan Morris' sharp finish earns Seattle a 2-1 win at LAFC as the Sounders advance in the MLS Western Conference playoffs.

Gabriel Pec | LA Galaxy

Pec's second of the night against Minnesota brought back flashbacks of the goal Diego Maradona scored against England in the 1986 World Cup. It was a perfectly timed run on the right as he took on the entire Loons backline before completing the strike. -- Swanick

ONE OF THE BEST SOLO GOALS YOU'LL EVER SEE 😱😱



STOP THAT GABRIEL PEC!!@LAGalaxy // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LhI6px8ldL — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 25, 2024

Felipe Carballo | New York Red Bulls

It has to be the wonder strike from Carballo. More than 30 yards out from goal, the Red Bulls midfielder rocketed in a shot that put his team up 1-0 in an eventual 2-0 derby victory. To quote Apple TV commentator Danny Higginbotham on the goal: "It's one touch and then it's world class." -- Hernandez