Philippines can dream about football again but continuity will be key

The year 2024 ended on a high note for Philippine sports, as the men's national football team made a triumphant return to prominence in the recently-concluded ASEAN Championship.

The team's remarkable performance has reignited hope and excitement among Filipinos, offering a glimpse of a bright future for the sport in the country.

After a six-year drought, Philippines reached the semifinals of the tournament, marking their first appearance at this stage since 2018.

The journey was not just historic but also filled with moments of resilience and determination that captured the hearts of their supporters.

The crowning achievement of their campaign was a stunning victory over Thailand in the first leg of the semis -- in front of thousands of fans in Rizal Memorial Stadium. This win was monumental because it ended a 52-year streak without a win against the War Elephants, one of Southeast Asian football's powerhouses.

Although the team fell short of advancing to the finals, losing 4-3 on aggregate after the second leg, their performance was nothing short of inspiring.

In the decisive second leg, Philippines pushed Thailand to the limit, forcing extra-time thanks to Bjørn Martin Kristensen's 84th minute goal. They had multiple chances as well, with a barely missed header and strike by Amani Aguinaldo and Jarvey Gayoso respectively during the last stretch of the game.

The tournament showcased the potential and growth of the team, being the youngest squad to make the semifinals.

Despite the injury to veteran goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, the mid-tournament retirement of Patrick Reichelt, and even a one-game suspension of the aforementioned Aguinaldo, Philippines remained undeterred.

This resilience was due to the prowess shown by the young talents stepping up to fill in for the veterans.

On the offensive side, it was Kristensen and Sandro Reyes that embodied this youthful promise.

At 22, the Fil-Norwegian Kristensen led Philippines in the tournament with three goals from seven games.

Meanwhile, Reyes emerged as a revelation in the midfield with his composure, vision, and ability to dictate the pace of the game. These skills were on full display with key contributions, including goals in their draw against eventual champions Vietnam and their historic victory over Thailand.

Defensively, it was a tall order for young goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad to take on the mantle of the team's last line of defense, but he rose to the challenge. In their two matches against Thailand, Kammeraad made eight crucial saves, proving he is more than capable of handling high-pressure situations and shining under the brightest lights.

21-year-old midfield lynchpin Sandro Reyes' dynamic displays embodied the dare and belief that Philippines showed throughout the 2024 ASEAN Championship. SPORTFIVE

Now, the challenge for Philippines will be maintaining consistency with this roster, which largely played its first tournament as a collective unit. Building on this foundation will require continued development and cohesion among the players.

The potential is undeniable, but turning this success into sustained performance will be key as they face stronger regional opponents in the future.

Credit must also go to head coach Albert Capellas, whose first stint with the team proved to be a promising start.

His tactical acumen, ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances, and emphasis on nurturing a dynamic team were evident in this tournament. Moving forward, it will be an imperative for Capellas to further develop this young Philippines squad and translate it into consistent success on the international stage.

More than just the players on the pitch, this successful run of the team ignited the passion of Filipinos towards football, who turned out in droves to support them in their semifinal home game.

The electrifying atmosphere at Rizal Memorial Stadium and the overwhelming outpouring of encouragement on social media proved that the love for the sport in the Philippines is alive and well.

As the team sets its sights on future tournaments, including the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in March, the support of the nation will be crucial.

With the right blend of talent, preparation, and unwavering determination, Philippines may soon transform its football dreams into reality.