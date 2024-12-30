Open Extended Reactions

Four minutes.

That is how little time it would have taken Philippines to hold out for a draw against Thailand and send their ASEAN Championship semifinal to penalties.

And while the shootout is not always the lottery that many label it, either team would have fancied their chances of prevailing.

For Philippines, that would have meant a maiden ASEAN Championship final.

But Suphanat Mueanta is the frontrunner for this year's Most Valuable Player award for good reason.

Even though it curiously took until the 98th minute for him to be introduced into the contest, he would have the final say in proceedings -- popping up with a goal with just four minutes left in extra-time to hand Thailand a 3-1 win in Monday's second leg that secured a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

In the end, it is no surprise that the War Elephants are through to the decider -- where they will face off with familiar foes Vietnam over two legs on Jan. 2 and 5.

The fact that it required 210 minutes, and for them to draw on everything they had, was not as expected.

For that, Philippines can depart this edition of Southeast Asia's premier international tournament disappointed but with their heads held high.

It all began three days earlier when they pulled off a historic 2-1 win over the Thais in the opening encounter -- their first in an official meeting with their more-illustrious opponents.

There was always going to be the inevitable Thailand response yet things might have been different had Philippines made the most of their first real chance in the 16th minute on Monday.

After the hosts lost possession outside their own area, a slide-rule pass by Zico Bailey released Jarvey Gayoso but -- while his effort was still on target despite brushing the fingertips of Patiwat Khammai -- enough pace had been taken off it to allow a recovering Pansa Hemviboon to clear off the line.

The early scare did jolt life into Thailand. Eight minutes before halftime, the aggregate score was duly levelled.

A move down the right looked set to break down from an overhit pass but Seksan Ratree refused to give up the chase, ultimately cutting the ball back before it went out of play.

Suddenly being called into action, Adrian Ugelvik's attempted intervention only cleared the danger a couple of yards -- where a charging Peeradon Chamratsamee proceeded to power an effort past Quincy Kammeraad from a tricky angle.

Peeradon Chamratsamee came up with a real captain's goal on Monday as he sent Thailand on their way to a crucial 3-1 win over Philippines which booked their place in the ASEAN Championship final. CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM/AFP via Getty Images

The War Elephants could easily have doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute only for Supachok Sarachat to see his ferocious drive come back off the bar, but there was to be no denying them nine minutes after the restart.

Not for the first time, the nerves were showing as Philippines gave away the ball inside their own half. Instantly, Weerathep Pomphan played a probing ball forward which allowed Patrik Gustavsson to spring the offside trap and calmly slot past the onrushing Kammeraad.

Perhaps the best thing for Philippines, as well as the tie, was that they now had to attack with intent.

With a freekick down the left in the 70th minute, Bailey went straight for goal with a fine effort that forced Patiwat into a smart save.

Nonetheless, with six minutes left on the clock, Philippines again pulled off what they have been doing all tournament long in causing all sorts of problems for the region's usual powerhouses.

As he received a pass on the edge of the box with his back to goal, there did not appear to be much on for Bjørn Martin Kristensen but he was not flustered. First turning onto his left foot and then shifting the ball back to his right, the 22-year-old bought himself just enough time and space to fire away a low shot what whipped around Patiwat's despairing dive and into the bottom corner.

Remarkably, Philippines then looked the likelier of the two sides to win it in the 90 minutes -- and they came excruciatingly close to right as added time beckoned.

After Amani Aguinaldo had ghosted in behind the opposition backline and had his header saved, Gayoso looked destined to score as the rebound fell to him with the goal gaping from three yards out -- only for Patiwat to somehow make a stunning recovery save to tip the ball onto the woodwork.

The opening was still alive as Aguinaldo had another attempt but more desperate defending saw the Thais deflect the ball out for the corner.

That had been the chance. To win the game and make history.

As the game entered extra-time, Kammeraad -- who has done so well deputising for the injured Patrick Deyto since their final Group B tie -- had to produce a strong right hand down low to keep out a firm drive by Supachok through a sea of players in the 106th minute.

Two minutes later, Thailand coach Masatada Ishii finally called upon Suphanat.

And eight minutes after, as a searching ball was lofted into the area by Worachit Kanitsribampen, Suphanat still had plenty of work to do but, as he so often does, he rose to the occasion -- literally -- by outjumping the imposing figure of Paul Tabinas and somehow generating enough power on his header to put it beyond the reach of Kammeraad just inside the post.

Unavoidably, Thailand were through to another final with Suphanat making the difference.

For the first time in a while, only after having to produce an almighty effort to see off a plucky Philippines outfit that just would not go away.