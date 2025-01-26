Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona exerted their dominance over Real Madrid once again as they wracked up a 5-0 victory in Sunday's Spanish Supercopa Femenina final to win the competition for the fourth consecutive year.

Caroline Graham Hansen opened the scoring on the half hour mark before Ewa Pajor added two more first half goals to effectively end the contest before the break.

Patri Guijarro rifled in the fourth goal in the 62nd minute and Alexia Putellas completed the rout late on with a header from close range as Barça cantered to another Clásico win.

The Supercopa is the first of four trophies available to Barça this season, with the Catalan club aiming to repeat last year's quadruple, when they also won Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and the Champions League.

Madrid, meanwhile, were aiming to win their first silverware since absorbing CD Tacon in 2020 but once again came up short against a far superior Barça side.

The two teams have now met 16 times in all competitions, although this was the first time in a final, and Barça have won on every occasion.

Ewa Pajor scored twice on Sunday as Barcelona dominated Real Madrid in the final. Diego Souto/Getty Images

Pere Romeu's side dominated from the start in Leganés on Sunday. Pajor had an early effort ruled out by VAR before Graham Hansen's deflected effort deceived Misa Rodríguez in the Madrid goal and opened the floodgates.

Polish striker Pajor then scored two quickfire goals before the break, first turning home a pull back from Ona Battle and then connecting with a Graham Hansen corner.

Guijarro's goal was the pick of the bunch, fired into the top corer from 20 yards just after the hour mark, with captain Putellas adding the fifth goal inside the final five minutes.

Barça and Madrid will meet again in Liga F at the end of March, with Barça currently 11 points clear of Los Blancosat the top of the table, and there could yet be more Clásico meetings in other competitions.

Both teams have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Copa de la Reina and the Champions League.