Champions League: Premier League sides prepare for crunch final round

The final round of league stage games of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League will be played simultaneously on Wednesday, with all 36 teams in action across 18 matches. Liverpool comfortably lead the league table with a perfect record from seven games and are guaranteed a top two finish (the top eight go directly into the round of 16) while Arsenal, third on 16 points, are almost guaranteed a top eight finish.

Aston Villa, ninth with 13 points, will make a late push to make the top eight, but most in need of a win among the Premier League teams are Manchester City, who are 25th, with eight points, one place and 2 points outside the qualification zone.

Here's everything you need to know about their matches:

Manchester City vs Club Brugge

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

Venue: Etihad stadium, Manchester

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez

VAR: Alejandro Hernandez

Standings:

Manchester City: 25th (two points outside qualifying zone)

Club Brugge: 20th (three points ahead of City, with a worse goal difference)

Team News:

Manchester City

Jérémy Doku, M, discomfort, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb

Nathan Aké, D, muscle, DOUBT

Oscar Bobb, M/F, broken leg, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul 1

Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb

Club Brugge have no injuries/suspensions

Expected Lineup:

Manchester City

GK: Éderson

LB: Josko Gvardiol | CB: Manuel Akanji | CB: John Stones | RB: Matheus Nunes

CM: Bernardo Silva | CM: Mateo Kovacic | CM: Kevin De Bruyne

LW: Omar Marmoush | CF: Erling Haaland | RW: Phil Foden

Club Brugge

GK: Simon Mignolet

LB: Maxim De Cuyper | CB: Brandon Mechele | CB: Joel Ordenez | RB: Kyriani Sabbe

CM: Raphael Onyedika | CM: Ardon Jashari

LW: Christos Tzolis | CAM: Hans Vanaken | RW: Chemsidine Talbi

CF: Ferran Jutglà

Stats:

2 - Man City have faced Club Brugge only twice in their history. City won both, 4-1 at the Etihad in the 2021/22 UCL group stage, and 5-1 away in Belgium.

0/4 - City are without a win in four UCL matches (D1 L3)

47 - Erling Haaland has scored 47 goals in 46 UCL games, just two goals outside the top 10 goalscorers in the history of the competition proper (Alfredo Di Stefano is at #10, with 49). Haaland is also three goals behind Robert Lewandowski in the race for this season's UCL golden boot.

1 - Unsurprisingly, Manchester City are top of the charts in possession % this UCL season (63.7%, along with Bayern Munich) and atop the passing accuracy % charts (92%)

Latest news and analysis:

Khusanov 'will learn' from Man City debut - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has said Abdukodir Khusanov "will learn" after the young defender's nightmare debut against Chelsea.

Man City find form to boost Premier League top-four hopes

Pep Guardiola's side issued the perfect response to the demoralising Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain to come from behind against Chelsea thanks to goals from Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool

Can Mohamed Salah and Liverpool keep their perfect record intact? (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

Venue: Philips stadium, Eindhoven

Referee: Tobias Stieler

VAR: Sören Storks

Standings:

PSV Eindhoven: 19th (three points ahead of City)

Liverpool: 1st (confirmed top three)

Team News:

PSV Eindhoven

Ryan Flamingo, D, suspended, OUT

Adamo Nagalo, D, shoulder, DOUBT

Sergiño Dest, D, knee, DOUBT

Malik Tillman, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return mid Feb

Liverpool

Curtis Jones, M, knock, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb

Diogo Jota, F, muscle, OUT, estimated return early Feb

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early Feb

Expected Lineup:

PSV Eindhoven

GK: Ederson

LB: Mauro Júnior | CB: Wessel Kuhn | CB: Olivier Boscagli | RB: Richard Ledezma

CM: Joey Veerman | CM: Jerdy Schouten

LW: Noa Lang | CAM: Guus Til| RW: Johan Bakayoko

CF: Luuk de Jong

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas | CB: Virgil Van Dijk | CB: Jarell Quansah | RB: Conor Bradley

CM: Harvey Elliot | CM: Wataru Endo | CM: Alexis Mac Allister

LW: Cody Gakpo | CF: Darwin Núñez | RW: Mohamed Salah

Stats:

6 - Liverpool have played PSV six times, winning on five of those occasions and drawing once. Their last match came in 2008/09, when Liverpool won 3-1 away.

47 - Mohamed Salah, like Haaland, is on 47 UCL goals, just two goals outside the top 10.

0 - PSV are undefeated at home (excluding penalty shoot-outs) since November 2022.

Latest news and analysis:

Arne Slot hails 'almost perfect' Liverpool win

Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and a brace from Cody Gakpo helped Liverpool to a commanding win at Anfield, with Slot's side maintaining their six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand.

Girona vs Arsenal

Kai Havertz will be looking to keep his Champions League scoring streak going. Getty Images

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

Venue: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, Girona

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

VAR: Daniele Chiffi

Standings:

Girona: 31st (seven points out of qualifying zone, out of race)

Arsenal: 3rd (three points clear of ninth-placed Aston Villa, with +7 GD)

Team News:

Girona

Daley Blind, D, knock, DOUBT

Bryan Gil, M, suspended, OUT

Ladislav Krejcí, D, hip, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb

Miguel Gutiérrez, D, shin, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb

Arsenal

Mikel Merino, M, knock, DOUBT

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb

Bukayo Saka, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return late-Feb

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb

Expected Lineup:

Girona

GK: Paulo Gazzaniga

LB: Alejandro Francés | CB: Juanpe| CB: David López | RB: Arnau Martínez

CM: Yangel Herrera | CM: Oriol Romeu

LW: Arnaut Danjuma | CAM: Donny Van de Beek | RW: Viktor Tsygankov

CF: Abel Ruiz

Arsenal

GK: David Raya

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB: Gabriel | CB: William Saliba | RB: Jurriën Timber

CM: Declan Rice | CM: Jorginho | CM: Thomas Partey

LW: Gabriel Martinelli | CF: Kai Havertz | RW: Leandro Trossard

Stats:

1 - This is the first time Arsenal are playing Girona in the UCL.

3 - Coming into the game, Kai Havertz has scored in three successive UCL appearances (for the first time).

126 - Only one team (RB Salzburg) have made more tackles than Girona's 126 this UCL season.

Latest news and analysis:

Mikel Arteta fumes over Myles Lewis-Skelly red but hails Arsenal win

Mikel Arteta said he was "absolutely fuming" about Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card but praised his Arsenal team's character in a 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday that boosted their Premier League title hopes.

Aston Villa vs Celtic

Will Jhon Duran be Aston Villa's hero again? Aston Villa/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

Referee: Clement Turpin

VAR: Jerome Brisard

Standings:

Aston Villa: 9th (confirmed qualifying to knockouts, out of top eight on GD)

Celtic: 18th (confirmed qualifying to knockouts, 1 point out of top eight)

Team News:

Aston Villa

Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early Feb

Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return early Feb

Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return early Feb

Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT

Donyell Malen, F, ineligible

Andrés García, D, ineligible

Celtic

Daizen Maeda, F, suspended, OUT

James Forrest, M/F, foot, OUT, estimated return early Feb

Odin Holm, M, calf, OUT, estimated return early Feb

Jota, M/F, muscle, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb

Expected Lineup:

Aston Villa

GK: Emiliano Martínez

LB: Ian Maatsen | CB: Lucas Digne | CB: Ezri Konsa | RB: Matty Cash

CM: Youri Tielemans | CM: Boubacar Kamara

LAM: Jacob Ramsey | CAM: Morgan Rogers | RAM: Leon Bailey

CF: Ollie Watkins

Celtic

GK: Kasper Schmeichel

LB: Greg Taylor | CB: Auston Trusty | CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers | RB: Alistair Johnson

CM: Arne Engels | CM: Callum McGregor | CM: Reo Hataste

LW: Yang Hyun-Jun | CF: Adam Idah | RW: Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn

Stats:

1 - This is the first time Aston Villa are facing Celtic in the Champions League.

2/17 - Villa have lost just twice in 17 home games in all competitions this season (W9 D6)

1/25 - Celtic, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last 25 games in all competitions (W17 D7)

Latest news and analysis:

Aston Villa's CL hopes dented as Emerson seals West Ham draw

Aston Villa missed a chance to close in on the Premier League's top four on Sunday in a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United whose Brazilian left back Emerson rescued a point after Jacob Ramsey had got the hosts off to a dream start.