Champions League: Premier League sides prepare for crunch final round

The final round of league stage games of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League will be played simultaneously on Wednesday, with all 36 teams in action across 18 matches. Liverpool comfortably lead the league table with a perfect record from seven games and are guaranteed a top two finish (the top eight go directly into the round of 16) while Arsenal, third on 16 points, are almost guaranteed a top eight finish.
Aston Villa, ninth with 13 points, will make a late push to make the top eight, but most in need of a win among the Premier League teams are Manchester City, who are 25th, with eight points, one place and 2 points outside the qualification zone.
Here's everything you need to know about their matches:
How to Watch:
All the matches will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery + in the UK and on Paramount + in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Manchester City vs Club Brugge
Key Details:
Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]
Venue: Etihad stadium, Manchester
Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez
VAR: Alejandro Hernandez
Standings:
Manchester City: 25th (two points outside qualifying zone)
Club Brugge: 20th (three points ahead of City, with a worse goal difference)
Team News:
Manchester City
Jérémy Doku, M, discomfort, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb
Nathan Aké, D, muscle, DOUBT
Oscar Bobb, M/F, broken leg, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul 1
Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb
Club Brugge have no injuries/suspensions
Expected Lineup:
Manchester City
GK: Éderson
LB: Josko Gvardiol | CB: Manuel Akanji | CB: John Stones | RB: Matheus Nunes
CM: Bernardo Silva | CM: Mateo Kovacic | CM: Kevin De Bruyne
LW: Omar Marmoush | CF: Erling Haaland | RW: Phil Foden
Club Brugge
GK: Simon Mignolet
LB: Maxim De Cuyper | CB: Brandon Mechele | CB: Joel Ordenez | RB: Kyriani Sabbe
CM: Raphael Onyedika | CM: Ardon Jashari
LW: Christos Tzolis | CAM: Hans Vanaken | RW: Chemsidine Talbi
CF: Ferran Jutglà
Stats:
2 - Man City have faced Club Brugge only twice in their history. City won both, 4-1 at the Etihad in the 2021/22 UCL group stage, and 5-1 away in Belgium.
0/4 - City are without a win in four UCL matches (D1 L3)
47 - Erling Haaland has scored 47 goals in 46 UCL games, just two goals outside the top 10 goalscorers in the history of the competition proper (Alfredo Di Stefano is at #10, with 49). Haaland is also three goals behind Robert Lewandowski in the race for this season's UCL golden boot.
1 - Unsurprisingly, Manchester City are top of the charts in possession % this UCL season (63.7%, along with Bayern Munich) and atop the passing accuracy % charts (92%)
Latest news and analysis:
Khusanov 'will learn' from Man City debut - Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has said Abdukodir Khusanov "will learn" after the young defender's nightmare debut against Chelsea.
Man City find form to boost Premier League top-four hopes
Pep Guardiola's side issued the perfect response to the demoralising Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain to come from behind against Chelsea thanks to goals from Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.
PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool
Key Details:
Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]
Venue: Philips stadium, Eindhoven
Referee: Tobias Stieler
VAR: Sören Storks
Standings:
PSV Eindhoven: 19th (three points ahead of City)
Liverpool: 1st (confirmed top three)
Team News:
PSV Eindhoven
Ryan Flamingo, D, suspended, OUT
Adamo Nagalo, D, shoulder, DOUBT
Sergiño Dest, D, knee, DOUBT
Malik Tillman, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return mid Feb
Liverpool
Curtis Jones, M, knock, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb
Diogo Jota, F, muscle, OUT, estimated return early Feb
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early Feb
Expected Lineup:
PSV Eindhoven
GK: Ederson
LB: Mauro Júnior | CB: Wessel Kuhn | CB: Olivier Boscagli | RB: Richard Ledezma
CM: Joey Veerman | CM: Jerdy Schouten
LW: Noa Lang | CAM: Guus Til| RW: Johan Bakayoko
CF: Luuk de Jong
Liverpool
GK: Alisson Becker
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas | CB: Virgil Van Dijk | CB: Jarell Quansah | RB: Conor Bradley
CM: Harvey Elliot | CM: Wataru Endo | CM: Alexis Mac Allister
LW: Cody Gakpo | CF: Darwin Núñez | RW: Mohamed Salah
Stats:
6 - Liverpool have played PSV six times, winning on five of those occasions and drawing once. Their last match came in 2008/09, when Liverpool won 3-1 away.
47 - Mohamed Salah, like Haaland, is on 47 UCL goals, just two goals outside the top 10.
0 - PSV are undefeated at home (excluding penalty shoot-outs) since November 2022.
Latest news and analysis:
Arne Slot hails 'almost perfect' Liverpool win
Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and a brace from Cody Gakpo helped Liverpool to a commanding win at Anfield, with Slot's side maintaining their six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand.
Girona vs Arsenal
Key Details:
Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]
Venue: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, Girona
Referee: Maurizio Mariani
VAR: Daniele Chiffi
Standings:
Girona: 31st (seven points out of qualifying zone, out of race)
Arsenal: 3rd (three points clear of ninth-placed Aston Villa, with +7 GD)
Team News:
Girona
Daley Blind, D, knock, DOUBT
Bryan Gil, M, suspended, OUT
Ladislav Krejcí, D, hip, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb
Miguel Gutiérrez, D, shin, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb
Arsenal
Mikel Merino, M, knock, DOUBT
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb
Bukayo Saka, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return late-Feb
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb
Expected Lineup:
Girona
GK: Paulo Gazzaniga
LB: Alejandro Francés | CB: Juanpe| CB: David López | RB: Arnau Martínez
CM: Yangel Herrera | CM: Oriol Romeu
LW: Arnaut Danjuma | CAM: Donny Van de Beek | RW: Viktor Tsygankov
CF: Abel Ruiz
Arsenal
GK: David Raya
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB: Gabriel | CB: William Saliba | RB: Jurriën Timber
CM: Declan Rice | CM: Jorginho | CM: Thomas Partey
LW: Gabriel Martinelli | CF: Kai Havertz | RW: Leandro Trossard
Stats:
1 - This is the first time Arsenal are playing Girona in the UCL.
3 - Coming into the game, Kai Havertz has scored in three successive UCL appearances (for the first time).
126 - Only one team (RB Salzburg) have made more tackles than Girona's 126 this UCL season.
Latest news and analysis:
Mikel Arteta fumes over Myles Lewis-Skelly red but hails Arsenal win
Mikel Arteta said he was "absolutely fuming" about Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card but praised his Arsenal team's character in a 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday that boosted their Premier League title hopes.
Aston Villa vs Celtic
Key Details:
Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
Referee: Clement Turpin
VAR: Jerome Brisard
Standings:
Aston Villa: 9th (confirmed qualifying to knockouts, out of top eight on GD)
Celtic: 18th (confirmed qualifying to knockouts, 1 point out of top eight)
Team News:
Aston Villa
Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early Feb
Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return early Feb
Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return early Feb
Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT
Donyell Malen, F, ineligible
Andrés García, D, ineligible
Celtic
Daizen Maeda, F, suspended, OUT
James Forrest, M/F, foot, OUT, estimated return early Feb
Odin Holm, M, calf, OUT, estimated return early Feb
Jota, M/F, muscle, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb
Expected Lineup:
Aston Villa
GK: Emiliano Martínez
LB: Ian Maatsen | CB: Lucas Digne | CB: Ezri Konsa | RB: Matty Cash
CM: Youri Tielemans | CM: Boubacar Kamara
LAM: Jacob Ramsey | CAM: Morgan Rogers | RAM: Leon Bailey
CF: Ollie Watkins
Celtic
GK: Kasper Schmeichel
LB: Greg Taylor | CB: Auston Trusty | CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers | RB: Alistair Johnson
CM: Arne Engels | CM: Callum McGregor | CM: Reo Hataste
LW: Yang Hyun-Jun | CF: Adam Idah | RW: Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn
Stats:
1 - This is the first time Aston Villa are facing Celtic in the Champions League.
2/17 - Villa have lost just twice in 17 home games in all competitions this season (W9 D6)
1/25 - Celtic, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last 25 games in all competitions (W17 D7)
Latest news and analysis:
Aston Villa's CL hopes dented as Emerson seals West Ham draw
Aston Villa missed a chance to close in on the Premier League's top four on Sunday in a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United whose Brazilian left back Emerson rescued a point after Jacob Ramsey had got the hosts off to a dream start.