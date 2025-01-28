        <
        >

          Champions League: Premier League sides prepare for crunch final round

          Can Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City seal a place in the knockouts on the last day of the league stage? Francesco Scaccianoce - UEFA
          • ESPN
          Jan 28, 2025, 01:45 PM

          The final round of league stage games of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League will be played simultaneously on Wednesday, with all 36 teams in action across 18 matches. Liverpool comfortably lead the league table with a perfect record from seven games and are guaranteed a top two finish (the top eight go directly into the round of 16) while Arsenal, third on 16 points, are almost guaranteed a top eight finish.

          Aston Villa, ninth with 13 points, will make a late push to make the top eight, but most in need of a win among the Premier League teams are Manchester City, who are 25th, with eight points, one place and 2 points outside the qualification zone.

          Here's everything you need to know about their matches:

          How to Watch:

          All the matches will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery + in the UK and on Paramount + in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Manchester City vs Club Brugge

          Key Details:

          Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

          Venue: Etihad stadium, Manchester

          Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez

          VAR: Alejandro Hernandez

          Standings:

          Manchester City: 25th (two points outside qualifying zone)

          Club Brugge: 20th (three points ahead of City, with a worse goal difference)

          Team News:

          Manchester City

          Jérémy Doku, M, discomfort, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb
          Nathan Aké, D, muscle, DOUBT
          Oscar Bobb, M/F, broken leg, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul 1
          Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb

          Club Brugge have no injuries/suspensions

          Expected Lineup:

          Manchester City

          GK: Éderson
          LB: Josko Gvardiol | CB: Manuel Akanji | CB: John Stones | RB: Matheus Nunes
          CM: Bernardo Silva | CM: Mateo Kovacic | CM: Kevin De Bruyne
          LW: Omar Marmoush | CF: Erling Haaland | RW: Phil Foden

          Club Brugge

          GK: Simon Mignolet
          LB: Maxim De Cuyper | CB: Brandon Mechele | CB: Joel Ordenez | RB: Kyriani Sabbe
          CM: Raphael Onyedika | CM: Ardon Jashari
          LW: Christos Tzolis | CAM: Hans Vanaken | RW: Chemsidine Talbi
          CF: Ferran Jutglà

          Stats:

          2 - Man City have faced Club Brugge only twice in their history. City won both, 4-1 at the Etihad in the 2021/22 UCL group stage, and 5-1 away in Belgium.

          0/4 - City are without a win in four UCL matches (D1 L3)

          47 - Erling Haaland has scored 47 goals in 46 UCL games, just two goals outside the top 10 goalscorers in the history of the competition proper (Alfredo Di Stefano is at #10, with 49). Haaland is also three goals behind Robert Lewandowski in the race for this season's UCL golden boot.

          1 - Unsurprisingly, Manchester City are top of the charts in possession % this UCL season (63.7%, along with Bayern Munich) and atop the passing accuracy % charts (92%)

          Latest news and analysis:

          Khusanov 'will learn' from Man City debut - Pep Guardiola

          Pep Guardiola has said Abdukodir Khusanov "will learn" after the young defender's nightmare debut against Chelsea.

          Man City find form to boost Premier League top-four hopes

          Pep Guardiola's side issued the perfect response to the demoralising Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain to come from behind against Chelsea thanks to goals from Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

          PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool

          Key Details:

          Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

          Venue: Philips stadium, Eindhoven

          Referee: Tobias Stieler

          VAR: Sören Storks

          Standings:

          PSV Eindhoven: 19th (three points ahead of City)

          Liverpool: 1st (confirmed top three)

          Team News:

          PSV Eindhoven

          Ryan Flamingo, D, suspended, OUT
          Adamo Nagalo, D, shoulder, DOUBT
          Sergiño Dest, D, knee, DOUBT
          Malik Tillman, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return mid Feb

          Liverpool

          Curtis Jones, M, knock, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb
          Diogo Jota, F, muscle, OUT, estimated return early Feb
          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early Feb

          Expected Lineup:

          PSV Eindhoven

          GK: Ederson
          LB: Mauro Júnior | CB: Wessel Kuhn | CB: Olivier Boscagli | RB: Richard Ledezma
          CM: Joey Veerman | CM: Jerdy Schouten
          LW: Noa Lang | CAM: Guus Til| RW: Johan Bakayoko
          CF: Luuk de Jong

          Liverpool

          GK: Alisson Becker
          LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas | CB: Virgil Van Dijk | CB: Jarell Quansah | RB: Conor Bradley
          CM: Harvey Elliot | CM: Wataru Endo | CM: Alexis Mac Allister
          LW: Cody Gakpo | CF: Darwin Núñez | RW: Mohamed Salah

          Stats:

          6 - Liverpool have played PSV six times, winning on five of those occasions and drawing once. Their last match came in 2008/09, when Liverpool won 3-1 away.

          47 - Mohamed Salah, like Haaland, is on 47 UCL goals, just two goals outside the top 10.

          0 - PSV are undefeated at home (excluding penalty shoot-outs) since November 2022.

          Latest news and analysis:

          Arne Slot hails 'almost perfect' Liverpool win

          Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and a brace from Cody Gakpo helped Liverpool to a commanding win at Anfield, with Slot's side maintaining their six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand.

          Girona vs Arsenal

          Key Details:

          Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

          Venue: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, Girona

          Referee: Maurizio Mariani

          VAR: Daniele Chiffi

          Standings:

          Girona: 31st (seven points out of qualifying zone, out of race)

          Arsenal: 3rd (three points clear of ninth-placed Aston Villa, with +7 GD)

          Team News:

          Girona

          Daley Blind, D, knock, DOUBT
          Bryan Gil, M, suspended, OUT
          Ladislav Krejcí, D, hip, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb
          Miguel Gutiérrez, D, shin, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb

          Arsenal

          Mikel Merino, M, knock, DOUBT
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb
          Bukayo Saka, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return late-Feb
          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb

          Expected Lineup:

          Girona

          GK: Paulo Gazzaniga
          LB: Alejandro Francés | CB: Juanpe| CB: David López | RB: Arnau Martínez
          CM: Yangel Herrera | CM: Oriol Romeu
          LW: Arnaut Danjuma | CAM: Donny Van de Beek | RW: Viktor Tsygankov
          CF: Abel Ruiz

          Arsenal

          GK: David Raya
          LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB: Gabriel | CB: William Saliba | RB: Jurriën Timber
          CM: Declan Rice | CM: Jorginho | CM: Thomas Partey
          LW: Gabriel Martinelli | CF: Kai Havertz | RW: Leandro Trossard

          Stats:

          1 - This is the first time Arsenal are playing Girona in the UCL.

          3 - Coming into the game, Kai Havertz has scored in three successive UCL appearances (for the first time).

          126 - Only one team (RB Salzburg) have made more tackles than Girona's 126 this UCL season.

          Latest news and analysis:

          Mikel Arteta fumes over Myles Lewis-Skelly red but hails Arsenal win

          Mikel Arteta said he was "absolutely fuming" about Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card but praised his Arsenal team's character in a 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday that boosted their Premier League title hopes.

          Aston Villa vs Celtic

          Key Details:

          Date: Wednesday, Jan 27 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

          Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

          Referee: Clement Turpin

          VAR: Jerome Brisard

          Standings:

          Aston Villa: 9th (confirmed qualifying to knockouts, out of top eight on GD)

          Celtic: 18th (confirmed qualifying to knockouts, 1 point out of top eight)

          Team News:

          Aston Villa

          Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early Feb
          Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return early Feb
          Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return early Feb
          Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT
          Donyell Malen, F, ineligible
          Andrés García, D, ineligible

          Celtic

          Daizen Maeda, F, suspended, OUT
          James Forrest, M/F, foot, OUT, estimated return early Feb
          Odin Holm, M, calf, OUT, estimated return early Feb
          Jota, M/F, muscle, DOUBT, estimated return early Feb

          Expected Lineup:

          Aston Villa

          GK: Emiliano Martínez
          LB: Ian Maatsen | CB: Lucas Digne | CB: Ezri Konsa | RB: Matty Cash
          CM: Youri Tielemans | CM: Boubacar Kamara
          LAM: Jacob Ramsey | CAM: Morgan Rogers | RAM: Leon Bailey
          CF: Ollie Watkins

          Celtic

          GK: Kasper Schmeichel
          LB: Greg Taylor | CB: Auston Trusty | CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers | RB: Alistair Johnson
          CM: Arne Engels | CM: Callum McGregor | CM: Reo Hataste
          LW: Yang Hyun-Jun | CF: Adam Idah | RW: Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn

          Stats:

          1 - This is the first time Aston Villa are facing Celtic in the Champions League.

          2/17 - Villa have lost just twice in 17 home games in all competitions this season (W9 D6)

          1/25 - Celtic, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last 25 games in all competitions (W17 D7)

          Latest news and analysis:

          Aston Villa's CL hopes dented as Emerson seals West Ham draw

          Aston Villa missed a chance to close in on the Premier League's top four on Sunday in a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United whose Brazilian left back Emerson rescued a point after Jacob Ramsey had got the hosts off to a dream start.