Atlanta United have signed Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath, the club announced on Tuesday, in what sources have told ESPN is an MLS-record deal.

Latte Lath, who scored 29 goals in 67 appearances for the English second-tier side in the past two seasons, arrives for a reported $22 million plus add-ons, surpassing what FC Cincinnati acquired Kévin Denkey for ($16.2m) last November.

The Ivory Coast striker becomes Atlanta's second major signing of the winter, after it brought midfielder Miguel Almirón back to the club from Newcastle United.

"We're excited to sign Latte Lath and look forward to welcoming him to the club and the city of Atlanta," sporting director Chris Henderson said.

"He's a forward with excellent pace and good goal-scoring instincts. His ability to stretch the field will add another dimension to our attack.

"At 26 years old, he's entering the prime years of his career and has already shown his goal-scoring ability in multiple leagues in Europe."

Latte Lath signed for Middlesbrough from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2023 and he finished the 2023-24 campaign as the Englush club's top scorer in the Championship, with 16 goals in 30 games.

Emmanuel Latte Lath has joined Atlanta United from Middlesbrough. Stu Forster/Getty Images

This season, he again leads the team with 11 goals in the league.

He signs for Atlanta on a contract through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029. He will occupy a Designated Player and international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Carlisle was used in this report.