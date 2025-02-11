Open Extended Reactions

The United States Under-17 men's national team dominated their opening match of World Cup qualifying with a resounding 22-0 victory over the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The historic win marks the most goals ever scored by a U.S. team in World Cup qualifying at any level, according to US Soccer.

Forward Chase Adams led the charge with 10 goals, setting a new record for most goals scored by a U.S. player in a World Cup qualifying match.

Captain Maximo Carrizo contributed with four goals, while Chance Cowell and Jude Terry each scored twice. Pedro Guimaraes, Ramiz Hamouda, Jamir Johnson, and Kellan LeBlanc rounded out the scoring.

The previous best result for a U.S. national team at men's World Cup qualifying was 13-0 vs. U.S. Virgin Islands at the 2018 Concacaf U20 Championship and the previous best overall was 20-0 vs. Grenada at the 2022 Concacaf Women's U17 Championship.