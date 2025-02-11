Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano praised Lionel Messi's ability to maintain a high level of quality and competitiveness at this stage in his career, admitting he doesn't know the Argentina player to be any other way.

" I saw Leo [against Olimpia] like always. I don't know any other version of Leo that is not superlative. Years go by and he continues to surprise through his level and his desire to compete," the coach said during Tuesday's media availability.

Messi featured for 60 minutes against the Honduran side at Olímpico Metropolitano on Feb. 9, contributing to the game with a goal and much of the first half's offensive efforts before making his way to the bench.

He has featured in all four preseason matches for Inter Miami so far, playing for approximately 60 to 70 minutes prior to being substituted out of the game.

Mascherano insists his involvement in the preseason does not serve as an indicator of the minutes he'll play throughout the year, as the coach works to mitigate the risk of injury before the season kicks off on Feb. 18.

"Obviously, as it is the preseason, we try to take care because they came two months without playing and we did not want to take any kind of risk. Especially in physiques, not only Leo but from the other people, who are not used to having so little time to stop," he said.

"They have never had it in their career. In their 20 years of career, it is the first time they meet with two months of stoppage. So it would be crazy to make them play everything, because apart there was no need to do it. Clearly, when things start that will change. But we were also interested in them having a certain amount of minutes that is important for them. I think we got to the last preseason game against Orlando in the best way."

The Herons will compete in four tournaments this season, including MLS, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and the Club World Cup.

When asked about the arrival of Sergio Ramos to potential Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup rival CF Monterrey, Mascherano insisted he's bound to increase the level of football in Liga MX.

"I have so many things to work for here but obviously, the quality, the hierarchy, I think will establish a new hierarchy for Mexican football. I have no doubt about that. But I am focused on other things."

Inter Miami concludes the preseason on Feb. 14 when facing Orlando City SC in Tampa before shifting focus to the Concacaf Champions Cup first round leg one match against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park.