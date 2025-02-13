The Matildas are done for 2024 but are still without a permanent head coach. ESPN's The Far Post discuss their concerns around interim Tom Sermanni still being at the helm in 2025. (1:21)

Tameka Yallop says that the Matildas' senior players are keeping squad standards high in the absence of a new permanent head coach.

Football Australia is yet to replace Tony Gustavsson, who left his role more than seven months ago and was replaced by interim Tom Sermanni.

Yallop insists the situation isn't a problem for the national team, which is preparing for its first fixture in 2025 -- against Japan in the United States on Feb. 21 -- as part of the SheBelieves Cup.

"We have a group of girls who have been together long enough to keep standards together," Yallop told ESPN. "It doesn't matter [if we are working] with the new coach or an interim coach."

The Matildas veteran -- who has been capped 130 times for Australia -- said it was essential Football Australia chose its next coach carefully.

"If [Football Australia] are going through the right steps to make sure we appoint the right coach, we are happy," she said. "Now is the time to do it, with no major trophy coming up for a while."

The charismatic Gustavsson initially coached the Matildas with great success, guiding them to fourth place at the 2020 Olympics and fourth place at the 2023 Women's World Cup on home soil.

Brisbane Roar captain Tameka Yallop has been called up for the Matildas' SheBelieves Cup campaign. James Worsfold/Getty Images

While the Swede failed to get the team out of the group stage at the 2024 Olympics, Yallop insists that she sees his tenure as a success.

"We performed very well under him at major tournaments ... we played some excellent football under T.G.," Yallop said. "I think what he did was excellent for us at the time, the Tokyo Olympics and the World Cup are great examples.

"And he did a lot off the field for player pathways, which is great for the future of Aussie football."

Apart from the lack of a permanent coach, another concern for Matildas fans is the immediate future of record goal-scorer Sam Kerr, who turns 32 in September. The national team captain was found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment by a jury on Tuesday in a London court, and has not played professional football since December 2023 following an ACL injury sustained with Chelsea.

"Sam is a world-class footballer, and any team is lucky to have her -- she strengthens any team she plays in," Yallop said.

Having said that, Yallop is convinced the squad has enough talent to cover for the absent striker.

She pointed in particular to 21-year-old forward Mary Fowler who has been starring with Manchester City, but, at times, has struggled to find that form with the Matildas.

"Consistency is something all players have to deal with," she said. "Mary is a great footballer. When we do get the best out of her, she is amazing."

As for her own future, the Brisbane Roar captain, who turns 34 in June, said she would keep playing professionally for as long as she could.

"Whether my future involves going to an overseas club or staying here, I am unsure," she said. "But at the moment, football is still a massive part of my life."