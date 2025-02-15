Janusz Michallik questions whether Mikel Merino can solve Arsenal's striker problem after scoring twice as a substitute vs. Leicester. (1:55)

Arsenal match winner Mikel Merino has admitted he was surprised to come on as a striker against Leicester City having never played in the position before, but was hailed as a "real goal threat" by manager Mikel Arteta.

Merino, signed as a central midfielder in the summer, was brought off the bench as a makeshift forward on Saturday as Arsenal, without injured strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, looked for a breakthrough.

The Spain international rewarded Arteta's hunch with a late double, netting with a header and then a tap-in from Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard crosses as Arsenal won 2-0 to gain on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

"Arteta told me I was going to come in as a striker," Merino told TNT Sports. "We were talking this morning about it with one of the assistants and honestly it was a surprise.

"It's the first time in my career I've played in that position. But he told me to go as a striker, make sure I go with my strengths. Luckily, I could help the team with two goals."

Mikel Merino popped up with a surprise brace as Arsenal beat Leicester on Saturday. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Asked if he could continue in that position for Arsenal, who are also without Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to injuries, Merino added: "I don't know. I don't think so to be honest! I've only scored two braces in my career, this is the first time I've done it coming off the bench as a striker.

"It's a good time to score as I didn't spend Valentine's Day with my wife, this goes to her!"

Merino has scored 40 goals in his professional club career, with eight last season for Real Sociedad. He netted his third and fourth goals for Arsenal on Saturday and Arteta said he was confident the 28-year-old would make an impact.

Asked what he told Merino before he came on, Arteta said: "That he was going to score."

He added: "He's a real goal threat. The moment they started moving deeper and we were more set in the final third, we thought he could deliver those moments. But it's easier to say it than get it done!

"Mikel has never played as a nine. But he has that timing, and he can smell danger, anticipate danger. And then he can execute it.

"It was a lot of debate. I didn't want to drive him crazy. I said to him this morning that he might play there, we believe he could sit there if the game needed the context. He won the game for us."

Second-placed Arsenal are four points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.