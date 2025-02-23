Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea, Barcelona want Rafael Leão

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea are ready to battle Barcelona to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, while Antoine Griezmann's long-awaited move to MLS looks set to happen this summer. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Van Persie confirmed as Feyenoord head coach

- Amorim criticizes Man United players for slow starts

- Postecoglou rubbishes 'hysteria' around Spurs relegation talk

AC Milan winger Rafael Leão will be available for a lot less than his release clause in the summer. Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea are ready to battle Barcelona to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão for a cut-price fee of €80m, says AS. Leao, 25, has nine goals and eight assists in 36 appearances this season and his contract, which lasts until 2028, contains a release clause of €175m. However, Milan are ready to listen to offers at around half that amount, with Chelsea having baulked at signing Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho for a similar amount in January.

- While Antoine Griezmann is seen as a key player for Diego Simeone's title-chasing Atlético Madrid, Relevo reports that the forward is set to make a move to MLS at the end of the season. The 33-year-old, who has been linked with LAFC and LA Galaxy in the past, is said to have a "concrete" path to the United States should he choose to leave Atleti. Griezmann has previously stated that the Rojiblancos will be his last European club.

- Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in a summer deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, reports TEAMtalk, with the 30-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season. Neither Premier League side have made the Germany international their priority, though, as City are more interested in Atalanta's Éderson while the Reds are evaluating Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and VfB Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller. And Bayern may get Kimmich to sign a new deal, as Florian Plettenberg reports talks on a contract until at least 2028 are "well advanced."

- Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez would be very interested in joining Liverpool this summer, TEAMtalk has revealed. According to the report, the 21-year-old's agent has already held talks with both Liverpool and Chelsea ahead of a potential summer move. The Reds are expected to be in the market for a new left-back at the end of the season, with Andrew Robertson struggling for form of late. While Kerkez is under contract at Bournemouth until 2028, the Cherries are well aware of the interest he is attracting and expect bids of over £40m to arrive once the window opens.

- Real Madrid are ready to offer veteran midfielder Luka Modrić a new contract, Nicolo Schira reports. The 39-year-old remains an integral member of Carlo Ancelotti's squad, and is set to be rewarded for his efforts with a contract extension until the summer of 2026. With dreams of featuring for Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, Modrić is said to be motivated to keep playing beyond this season.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe on why Barcelona might not be the best fit for Rafael Leão.

On the one hand, it makes sense for Barcelona to be in the conversation: Elite clubs pursue elite players and, at 25 years of age, Leão is steaming towards his prime. On the other, it jars a bit. Even putting aside the now-standard caveat of "but can they afford it?" -- which is applied to every Barcelona transfer conversation these days given their financial issues -- Leão isn't the sort of player you'd imagine slotting into Hansi Flick's tactical system with ease. While the Portugal international is a sensational dribbler, runner and, at times, finisher -- a true matchwinner with the ball at his feet -- he's never been the sort of hyperactive presser that Flick loves. And the manager is currently utilising a great one in the form of Raphinha on the left flank. A lot can change in a year -- even the coach! -- but this pursuit feels very "style over substance" right now.

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea, PSG and Man United are all ready to pay the €75m release clause in Victor Osimhen's Napoli contract. Osimhen, 26, is on loan at Galatasaray for the rest of this season and has 20 goals in 25 games, but will depart Italy on a permanent basis in the summer. (NapoliMagazine)

- Manchester United have joined Inter Milan, Man City, Barcelona and Real Madrid in the €40m chase to sign 17-year-old River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono. (InterLIVE)

- United are also chasing Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman, who has fallen out with coach Gian Piero Gasperini after missing a penalty in midweek. (Caught Offside)

- Alejandro Garnacho saw interest from Napoli and Chelsea in January but Man United will let the winger leave in the summer. (GMS)

- Arsenal and Spurs will battle to sign Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon, 20, after an unnamed Premier League side saw a €15m bid rejected in January. (Bola Vip)

- West Ham are trying to persuade Lille striker Jonathan David to join them on a free transfer ahead of others. (Guardian)

- Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sánchez is attracting interest from Everton. The 21-year-old, who is under contract until June 2026, has played 19 times in La Liga this season -- scoring four goals. (Relevo)

- Ipswich Town want a fee of £40m from any club interested in signing striker Liam Delap, who has scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid want to sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk alongside right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, with both players available for free in the summer. (TBR)

- Palmeiras are stepping up their efforts to sign forward Vitor Roque by offering Barcelona a loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent. (Relevo)

- Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci is a priority for AC Milan in the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old recently signed a contract extension which doesn't feature a release clause, however that reportedly came with a promise that he could leave for €30m. There will also be competition from Manchester City, while Internazionale will look at him if Hakan Çalhanoglu leaves. (Calciomercato)

- CF Montreal are finalising a deal to sign goalkeeper Emil Gazdov from Pacific FC. The 21-year-old has represented the Canadian Premier League club 49 times and spent time in the academies of Vancouver Whitecaps and Nurnberg. (Tom Bogert)

- It's new-deal season at Juventus, with the Bianconeri planning to extend the contracts of their youth-team captain Filippo Pagnucco and 19-year-old forward Alessio Vacca. (Nicolo Schira)

- Sunderland are keeping tabs on former Tottenham forward Marcus Edwards. Edwards, 26, left England to move to Vitória de Guimarães in 2019 and then joined Sporting CP three years later. He has now returned to spend the rest of the season on loan at Championship promotion rivals Burnley. (Alan Nixon)

- Toronto FC are working on Lorenzo Insigne's exit, as the winger is not in manager Robin Fraser's plans. (Tom Bogert)

- Bournemouth are monitoring Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale and Manchester United's Altay Bayindir in their search for a new No. 1. (Ekrem Konur)

- Real Betis are expected to exercise their €8m option to make Natan's loan transfer from Napoli permanent this summer. (Nicolo Schira)