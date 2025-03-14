Open Extended Reactions

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has included Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio in the squad for the first time for the Nations League quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands in a squad that also includes Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.

However Spain veteran and Real Betis midfielder Isco, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, was omitted.

Asencio has proven to be a quick and physical center back for Madrid this season after he was given playing time to fill in for the injured Éder Militão.

Asencio played every minute of Madrid's Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atlético Madrid which ended in Madrid advancing this week following a controversial penalty shootout.

Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio was included in Spain's squad vs. the Netherlands. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

De la Fuente praised the 22-year-old, who was called up directly to the senior national team without ever having played in Spain's youth ranks.

"He is having a great season and he is an example of a player who can skip ahead in the process," De la Fuente said in a Friday news conference.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti also praised Asencio for earning the call-up, saying "He has been playing really well for this, we are celebrating, and hopefully this will be the beginning of many more call-ups for him."

De la Fuente on Friday also recalled Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez for the first time in 2 ½ years, a day after the player agreed to a contract extension with his club though 2026.

Spain, the Nations League titleholders, play the Dutch in Rotterdam on March 20 and then again in Valencia three days later.

De la Fuente is without defenders Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian due to injury.

Goalkeeper Unai Simón, returns after an injury, replacing Robert Sánchez, who has been out of the squad since winning Euro 2024 in Berlin last June, as well as defender Le Normand and forward Ferran Torres.

De la Fuente opted for Marc Casadó over Gavi and overlooked Marcos Llorente, Alejandro Balde, Pau Torres and Marco Asensio.

Complete team:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Óscar Mingueza (Celta), Robin Le Normand (Atlético Madrid), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Iñigo Martínez (Barcelona), Raúl Asencio (Real Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Marc Casadó (Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Álex Baena (Villarreal), Pedri (Barcelona)

Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ayoze Pérez (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Bryan Zaragoza (Osasuna), Álvaro Morata (Galatasaray)

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.