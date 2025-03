Open Extended Reactions

The U.S. men's national team failed at its goal of winning a fourth straight Concacaf Nations League title, with Mauricio Pochettino's men losing 1-0 to Panama via a second-half stoppage time goal from Cecilio Waterman.

The result means that we will not get a showpiece showdown with Mexico or Canada in Sunday's final, as Panama will be the ones to face one of the other 2026 World Cup hosts. Here's how it happened.