Southampton have sacked manager Ivan Jurić after the club's relegation from the Premier League, the club confirmed on Monday.

A 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday confirmed their relegation with a record seven matches to spare and the club have since announced they will part ways with boss Jurić.

Southampton are also on course to finish the campaign with the lowest recorded points tally in Premier League history. The 2007-08 Derby County team infamously finished with 11 points -- one point more than Southampton have managed so far.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the loss at Spurs Jurić said: "We have to avoid that record. Do our best. It cannot happen."

Ivan Jurić was in charge of Southampton for 14 games, losing 12 of them. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jurić, who took over from Russell Martin in December, has lost 12 out of 14 games with Southampton club and manahed just one win.

The Croatian joined Southampton after he was dismissed by Roma following a poor six-week spell in charge at the Italian club last November.

Simon Rusk has agreed to take charge of the team as interim manager for the remaining seven fixtures of this season. Rusk will be assisted by midfielder Adam Lallana.

"We would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up," a Southampton statement said.

"With relegation to the Championship now confirmed, we believe it is important to give fans, players and staff some clarity on the future as we head into a very important summer."