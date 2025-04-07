Steve Nicol reacts to Southampton's Premier League relegation after their 3-1 loss vs. Tottenham. (1:43)

Nicol: Southampton's squad was never good enough for the Premier League (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Southampton midfielder Adam Lallana will be part of interim boss Simon Rusk's coaching staff, serving as his assistant for the club's remaining Premier League games.

The club parted ways with Ivan Jurić on Monday after his side set the unwanted record of the earliest relagation in Premier League history, with seven games left to play.

Lallana previously enjoyed long spells at Liverpool and Brighton before returning to Southampton last summer, who he helped guide from League One to the English top flight in his first stint at St. Mary's between 2006 and 2014.

The midfielder has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season. It is the first coaching role of his career.

He will be tasked with supporting Rusk, who will be Southampton's third manager this season given Russell Martin's dismissal in December.

Rusk joined Southampton as part of Jurić's staff in February.