MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola has seen Manchester City score goals to win Premier League titles, FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League, and yet very few have prompted celebrations like his reaction to Matheus Nunes' stoppage-time winner against Aston Villa.

It was Nunes who ghosted in at the back post to tap in Jérémy Doku's cross in the 94th minute to hand City a crucial 2-1 win. The importance was not lost on Guardiola. A draw would have left his hopes of competing in next season's Champions League hanging in the balance. Now, with four games to go, they're in pole position to finish in the top five.

When goals go in at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola usually turns to gesture to his family in the stands behind the benches. This time, he clenched both fists, let out a giant scream, and ran up and down the touchline.

Nunes peeled off towards the corner flag before disappearing beneath a pile of jubilant blue shirts. A couple of Villa defenders dropped onto their heels. Manager Unai Emery looked to the heavens and then buried his face in his hands. The race for the Champions League is so tight that a Villa win would have elevated them to fourth in the table. Instead, they're seventh, and it's City sitting pretty in third.

"Of course, it's important," said Guardiola afterwards.

"You don't have to be a scientist to realise that we play against Aston Villa, one of the best teams, as you saw against Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.

"I'm really happy. We're in the last four games and a Champions League contender for qualification. Aston Villa is a team to the last man, one of the top teams in Europe.

"We played really good. Football is emotion. For the fans, players, we have a lot of pressure for the club to go to the Champions League. The players behave unbelievably. We are so pleased."

This has been a difficult season for City, which might go some way to explaining Guardiola's ferocious celebrations. Nunes was only playing as an emergency right-back because of a long list of injuries. At left-back, it was 20-year-old Nico O'Reilly, who is usually a midfielder.

Star men like Erling Haaland and Rodri were sitting in the stands. Phil Foden, last season's Premier League Player of the Season, was left on the bench because his form has dipped so much.

Pep Guardiola celebrates with Matheus Nunes, who scored Manchester City's winner in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"If you tell me at the beginning of the season that at the end of the season you are fighting for the FA Cup final or to qualify for the Champions League with Nico and Matheus at full-back, I'd say what are you talking about?" said Guardiola.

He isn't expecting any sympathy. But after dealing with problem after problem, he will still count Champions League qualification as a big win. Perhaps not as big as lifting the Premier League or Champions League, but important nonetheless. His team are in this position at all because of a miserable run of results during November and December. The spark of the four-in-a-row title winners is still missing. They have, however, rediscovered their fight just in the nick of time.

In the last three weeks, City have battled back from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 2-1, recovered from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 5-2, and scored two late goals to win at Everton. An even later goal saw off a spirited Villa after a Marcus Rashford penalty had cancelled out Bernardo Silva's early opener.

Four clear of Chelsea in sixth, they should now go on to collect the points they need in their final four games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Bournemouth, and Fulham.

City have appeared determined to do everything the hard way this season, but they will back themselves to get the job done from here.

"The Bournemouth game changed something," admitted Guardiola when asked about his rollercoaster month.

While Guardiola praised his squad and their spirit, Emery was left to reflect on what might have been. He must pick his players up quickly ahead of their FA Cup semifinal against Crystal Palace at Wembley on Saturday. Villa fans have enjoyed their Champions League campaign and their big European nights against Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain and want to experience it all over again next season.

But the FA Cup offers a chance to win a first domestic trophy since 1996. They've not won the FA Cup since 1957. With City playing Nottingham Forest in the second semifinal on Sunday, there's the chance Guardiola and Emery might meet again in the final on May 17.

"We have to accept this defeat," said Emery.

"Now, our mind changes so quickly. We are separating this competition until next Saturday against Fulham. We now focus on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Overall, I am proud of what we are doing. It is a key moment in the Premier League.

"Today we lost, but there are still points to play. We will get chances to get in the Champions League."