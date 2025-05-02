Gab & Juls preview the Champions semifinal second leg between PSG and Arsenal. (0:57)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé is optimistic that he will be fit to play against Arsenal in the second leg of his team's Champions League clash on Wednesday, sources have told ESPN.

Dembélé, whose fourth-minute goal settled the first leg in north London in PSG's favour, was replaced by Bradley Barcola on 70 minutes after sitting down and clutching the back of his leg.

The France international went straight to the changing room and underwent scans on his hamstring that revealed the injury is not too serious, sources said.

PSG have confirmed he suffered a hamstring strain and that his "condition is progressing well," with further assessments to be conducted in the coming days.

Sources said that Dembélé is going through his rehabilitation process with the medical staff and there is optimism that he will be ready for the second leg in Paris on Wednesday.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique confirmed on Friday that Dembélé will miss their Ligue 1 trip to Strasbourg with the injury.

"Tomorrow he won't play, that's for sure," Luis Enrique told reporters, while also declining to confirm if he will rotate his squad with the Ligue 1 title already in the bag.

"We're going to do what we've been doing up to now, with the same idea. Nothing has changed.

"The most important thing is that every minute spent wearing the PSG jersey is useful for matches in other competitions."

PSG lost their chance to go an entire league season unbeaten when they suffered a 3-1 defeat by Nice last weekend.

Luis Enrique's side can still finish the season unbeaten on the road but the Spaniard has no interest in that record as they prepare to face Arsenal in midweek and Reims in the French Cup final later this month.

"It's a match we're preparing for in the Champions League, in the Coupe de France, not for the unbeaten record," he said.

"It would be great to win the match in Strasbourg, but the motivation is to prepare for the Champions League match, not to break an unbeaten record."

