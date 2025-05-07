Craig Burley previews Arsenal's trip to Paris to try and overturn a first-leg defeat to PSG and advance to the Champions League final. (1:14)

Mikel Arteta appeared to take a sly dig at Premier League winners Liverpool ahead of his side's Champions League semifinal second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The north London side are looking to overcome a 1-0 deficit in Paris on Wednesday as they look to reach only the second Champions League final in their history.

The competition has emerged as Arsenal's only hope winning silverware this season after a disappointing league campaign that sees them trail Liverpool by 15 points with three matches to play.

"Winning trophies is about being in the right moment in the right place. Liverpool have won the title with less points than we have in the last two seasons. With the points of the past two season we have two Premier League [titles]," the 43-year-old said.

Liverpool clinched the league with a 82-point total while Arsenal amassed 89 and 84 points in each of the last two years where they finished second.

However with three games still left in the season, the Merseyside club could yet surpass Arsenal's previous totals. Incidentally, the two sides face each other at Anfield on Sunday.

"Hopefully we will be in the right place in the right moment in Paris and earn that right to be in the final," he added.