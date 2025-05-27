Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami's Noah Allen defended head coach Javier Mascherano from fan criticism calling for him to lose his job, labeling the judgement as "unfair."

A section of Inter Miami supporters have started to blame Mascherano for the team's poor run, after the club won just one of their last eight games, conceding 23 goals.

"I think the criticism [of Mascherano] is unfair," Allen told reporters Tuesday. "I think everyone's just gonna blame the coach or look at the coach first. And it's understandable, of course, especially when you're not getting results. But I think players have to take accountability first.

"He's not on the field. We're on the field. We take accountability. I think that it's a difficult time. We've also played more games than probably any other MLS team beside Vancouver this year. So there's a lot of games and there's times where we're gonna be in bad form. normal. This happens all around the world.

"He's been helping us, he's been really guiding us, trying, pushing hard. And there's an opportunity to get out of that form."

Mascherano insists, however, that he takes full responsibility for all mistakes committed by Inter Miami and the subsequent poor results suffered as a result of the errors. The coach emphasized that in telling his players he remains at fault, the team can feel "liberated" to play the game free of any pressure.

"We need to play liberated, not just when we are down by two goals. We can get there from minute zero, which is the message I'm trying to give," Mascherano said.

"I'm responsible here, you guys just play football And don't be afraid of things. In the end, it's a game. Football is a game. We have to play it. If we start to inhibit ourselves, it's very difficult. So, try to give that message of tranquility."

Javier Mascherano has come under fire after a string of poor results. Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images

The team will host CF Montreal on Wednesday and the Columbus Crew on Saturday before preparing for the opening game of the Club World Cup on June 14.

Inter Miami will compete in the international tournament after qualifying through lifting the 2024 Supporters' Shield and earning an invitation from FIFA as the last spot given to the host country.

Mascherano said that bringing in any reinforcements for the tournament will be difficult given the timeline, as he takes into consideration the paperwork required to play in the United States.

"I already gave the club the list of what I think the team needs. Beyond that, it's not up to me. But I see reinforcements as complicated. Today is May 27, there are restrictions to come play in the United States. Beyond just the transfer, there is the bureaucracy of the paperwork and visas."

Given the team's depth, Mascherano confirmed David Ruiz and Fafà Picault, who were called up to their respective national teams for the upcoming Gold Cup, will be not report for international duty and instead feature for Miami in the club tournament.