MLS Power Rankings: Miami keeps falling, can Caps be stopped?

The 2025 MLS season is now firmly underway, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 15 to come up with this week's order of all 30 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Down 2-0 after less than five minutes in Utah, the Whitecaps were in danger of losing their first game of the season outside of an international break. Thanks to a brace from Brian White and a 90th-minute winner from Pedro Vite, though, Vancouver turned a potential loss into three points gained against Salt Lake.

Previous ranking: 3

Despite a strong start that saw Philadelphia take a 2-0 lead over Inter Miami in the first half at Subaru Park, the Union only managed a 3-3 draw with their Eastern Conference rivals. Still, that impressive showing in the opening 45 minutes reminded the rest of the league just how dangerous Philly can be at their best.

Previous ranking: 7

Thanks to a brace from Sam Surridge, Nashville ended its trip to Canada with a 2-1 road win over Toronto. Even more notable than the brace was Walker Zimmerman's return to action in the second half after a long concussion layoff.

Previous ranking: 4

Between suffering a 3-2 loss to Charlotte and losing two key starters (Patrick Schulte to an injury in warmups and Steven Moreira to an injury in the first half), it was a no good, very bad weekend for the Crew.

Previous ranking: 3

Few things go together better than Minnesota and set-piece goals. Although the Loons will be disappointed with only picking up a 1-1 draw at home against Austin, Minnesota continued to establish itself as a dominant dead-ball team with Michael Boxall's opener.

Previous ranking: 9

The breakthrough came late in the match against Dallas, but thanks to an Albert Rusnák penalty, the Sounders are back in the win column. Rusnak's strike from the spot capped off a controlled, if not dominant, 1-0 win.

Previous ranking: 8

Duncan McGuire's minutes have cratered in 2025 thanks to Luis Muriel seizing the No. 9 role, but the 24-year-old enjoyed a rare start against the Timbers, and found the net for the first time in league play in a 1-0 win for the Lions.

Previous ranking: 5

Sloppy defending following an injury to center back Nick Hagglund in the first half defined Cincinnati's 4-2 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. According to manager Pat Noonan, Hagglund suffered lung damage and a fractured rib in a collision with Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Previous ranking: 10

It looked like San Diego would have to settle for a draw against the lowly Galaxy ... until Chucky Lozano headed home a 95th-minute winner after a pinpoint cross from running mate Anders Dreyer. This team is a hard one to stop.

Previous ranking: 6

After its serious defensive struggles continued in the first half in Philadelphia, Miami seemed destined to lose yet another game. However, thanks to a three-goal second half, Inter managed a 3-3 draw against the Union. The Herons can still attack with the best of them.

Previous ranking: 11

After sleepwalking through much of the first half against Montreal, LAFC woke up and wrestled a 2-2 draw on the road. Even with Olivier Giroud snagging a much-needed goal, it was hardly a banner performance from Steve Cherundolo's team.

Previous ranking: 16

This year's San Jose squad is nothing if not dangerous in the attack. Bruce Arena's team bagged a trio of goals in a 3-3 draw with Houston, marking the sixth time this season that the Quakes have scored at least three in a single game. The defense, however, still lags.

Previous ranking: 14

On the back of yet another call up to the U.S. men's national team, Patrick Agyemang bagged a brace for Charlotte in their 3-2 takedown of Columbus. Between Agyemang and fellow goal scorer Pep Biel, it was a banner day for Charlotte's attack.

Previous ranking: 20

Saturday's 1-1 draw on the road against Minnesota marked Austin's fourth straight game without a loss across both league play and the U.S. Open Cup. Nico Estévez's team is one of the best defensive outfits in the league. Can the attack reach the same level?

Previous ranking: 13

On Saturday, the Red Bulls did exactly what they were supposed to do against a Christian Benteke-less D.C. team: they beat them comfortably. The Red Bulls never looked at risk in a 2-0 road win.

Previous ranking: 19

Catching Chicago on short rest, NYCFC scored three unanswered goals to earn a 3-1 win at home over the Fire. Notably, two players not named Alonso Martínez contributed to the scoresheet: Hannes Wolf and Monsef Bakrar both found the back of the net.

Previous ranking: 12

Following their 1-0 road loss to Orlando, the Timbers have gone four league games without scoring more than one goal or without topping 1.0 xG. Portland's attack badly needs a healthy Jonathan Rodríguez.

Previous ranking: 18

They had to wait out a weather delay, but the Rapids were not deterred on Saturday night. Colorado bested visiting St. Louis City by a 1-0 scoreline, with a goal from young forward Darren Yapi making the difference.

Previous ranking: 15

Inconsistency has plagued the Fire under Gregg Berhalter, who fell 3-1 to NYCFC and had two players sent off on Sunday. On short rest after a U.S. Open Cup win over New England, perhaps the Fire were due for a downturn.

Previous ranking: 17

Defense was optional for the Revolution in a 3-3 road draw with Sporting KC. Even so, the point was a valuable one playing on short rest and without the injured Leonardo Campana. Tomás Chancalay started in place of the Ecuador international and scored the game's opening goal.

Previous ranking: 21

The Dynamo scored three goals in a nervy 3-3 draw with San Jose on Saturday -- their first three-goal outburst of the year. It was thanks to a late equalizer from Griffin Dorsey that Houston rescued a result on the road.

Previous ranking: 26

For just the third time all season and the first time since March, Atlanta found itself picking up all three points this weekend. More precise and direct attacking play helped propel the Five Stripes to a 4-2 win over Cincinnati.

Previous ranking: 23

With Luciano Acosta suspended due to card accumulation and Petar Musa on the bench after playing 120 minutes in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, Dallas lacked firepower against Seattle. That came back to bite in a tame 1-0 road loss.

Previous ranking: 24

For four minutes on Saturday, RSL appeared poised to cruise past high-flying Vancouver But after goals from teenage attacker Zavier Gozo and Diego Luna gave RSL a 2-0 lead, three unanswered from the Caps meant the evening ended on a sour note for the home fans.

Previous ranking: 22

Although it kept things scoreless for the first 45 minutes, Toronto couldn't keep Nashville from finding the back of Sean Johnson's net in a 2-1 home loss on Saturday. The Reds are yet to beat any of the true Eastern Conference threats this season.

Previous ranking: 25

Missing Christian Benteke, D.C.'s attack lacked goal threat in a 2-0 loss to the Red Bulls on Saturday. The squad at Troy Lesesne's disposal simply wasn't built to pick up results without their No. 9.

Previous ranking: 29

After cruising to a 2-0 lead over LAFC, Montréal had its eyes set on a first home win of 2025. It wasn't meant to be, however, and the visitors pulled things back for a 2-2 draw. It's been that kind of year for L'Impact.

Previous ranking: 27

Kansas City's attack roared back to life in a 3-3 home draw against New England. SKC managed 15 shots and a season-high xG tally en route to picking up their third-straight draw. Things are looking up -- slightly -- for Sporting.

Previous ranking: 28

Following a 1-0 loss to the Rapids on Saturday, St. Louis has now gone 11 regular season games without a win. STL have lost four of their past five games and look out of ideas in attack. Olof Mellberg's leash must be getting short.

Previous ranking: 30

No team in MLS snatches defeat from the jaws of, well, anything quite like the Galaxy. A turnover from Emiro Garcés led to a stoppage-time concession in what turned out to be a 2-1 loss to San Diego. The MLS Cup champs are still winless in 2025.