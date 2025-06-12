Open Extended Reactions

Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla struck a crucial equaliser against Almeria to fire Real Oviedo to the LaLiga playoff final.

With Oviedo trailing 1-0, Cazorla, 40, came on after the half-time in his team's second leg semifinal playoff on Wednesday.

The former Spain international, famously both footed but usually favouring his right, struck a left-footed free-kick towards the far post to equalise in the 49th minute. Oviedo held on to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

"I'm just trying to enjoy what is left of my career, knowing that the end is closer," Cazorla told Cadena Cope after the game.

"I try to add and enjoy myself, which is the most important thing. I was sad that I wouldn't start the game but I knew that this game was important. I'm happy I was able to help the team."

Cazorla, who has made 33 league appearances for Oviedo this season, got a big ovation from the home fans at the Carlos Tartiere stadium after the encounter.

Cazorla had rejoined his boyhood club in August 2023, agreeing to earn the minimum salary and with the aim of helping the team return to LaLiga for the first time since the 2000-2001 season.

Oviedo narrowly missed out on promotion to Spain's top flight last season after losing the playoff final to Espanyol.

Oviedo will take on the winners of the other semifinal between Mirandes and Racing Santander later this month.

Asked if he will remain at the club next season if the team plays in LaLiga, Cazorla, who captains the team and whose contract expires on June 30, said: "I haven't taken a decision. I feel good. It's going to a be a personal decision but it's not the time to think about it."

A two-time European champion with Spain, Cazorla played for six years at Arsenal but battled injuries. He had to undergo numerous surgeries on his right foot before regaining his form at Villarreal.