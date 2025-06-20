Open Extended Reactions

Boca Juniors duo Ander Herrera and Nicolás Figal were given four-match suspensions from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on Friday, following their red cards during the Club World Cup group stage match against Benfica.

Benfica player Andrea Belotti was also handed a two-match suspension for the red card he received during the final minutes of Monday's game.

FIFA cited a breach of article 14 paragraphs 1 b) and j) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code as the reason for the suspensions: "at least one match or an appropriate period of time for unsporting behaviour towards an opponent or a person other than a match official; at least four matches or an appropriate period of time for unsporting behaviour towards a match official."

The suspensions for Herrera and Figal mean that Boca would need to reach the semifinals for them to feature again in the Club World Cup.

Nicolás Figal and Ander Herrera were both handed four-game suspensions by FIFA. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Herrera earned the first red card from the sidelines after reacting furiously and having to be held back as he attempted to join teammates on the field to address referee Cesar Ramos. Belotti then received a red card in the 72nd minute of the game for a tackle on Ayrton Costa, while Figal earned the final dismissal of the game for a tackle on Benfica's Florentino Luís.

"All parties have the right to request the grounds and appeal the decision," FIFA said in the statement.

Boca Juniors will face Bayern Munich on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in the team's second group stage match, while Benfica face Auckland City in Orlando.