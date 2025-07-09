Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Henderson joined Ajax in 2024. Ben Gal/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson is set to leave Dutch side Ajax, sources have told ESPN Netherlands.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf first reported the news on Thursday.

Sources have told ESPN Netherlands that Henderson has said goodbye to teammates at the club's training camp in Zeist. He recently returned to Liverpool to pay his respects to former teammate Diogo Jota.

Henderson joined Ajax in Jan. 2024 after a short stint in the Saudi Pro League playing for Al Ettifaq.

The 35-year-old, who has won 83 caps for England, has been involved in both national team camps since Thomas Tuchel took over, with the German very complimentary of the former Liverpool captain.

While at Liverpool, he won both the Premier League and Champions League trophies under Jürgen Klopp