Nottingham Forest are set to complain to the Premier League over Tottenham Hotspur's move for Morgan Gibbs-White with the deal now on hold, sources have told ESPN.

An announcement on the move was expected in the coming days, with a £60 million ($81m) release set to be activated by Spurs.

Sources told ESPN that Forest are not happy with the approach, and will complain to the Premier League over the London club's conduct.

Morgan Gibbs-White's move to Tottenham has been delayed. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Tottenham contend they have done nothing wrong in the approach and that Gibbs-White is ready to sign and has already completely his medical, sources added.

Sky Sports first reported the development on Friday.

While the 25-year-old is expected to still eventually join Spurs, any official transfer will be delayed while Forest's complaint is dealt with.

Gibbs-White was key to Forest's successful 2024-25 campaign as they qualified for the Conference League, having also been in the race for Champions League football for much of the season.