Jhon Arias made six appearances in the Club World Cup, including in Fluminense's 2-0 defeat to eventual champions Chelsea. NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Wolves have reached an agreement with Fluminense to sign Colombia winger Jhon Arias, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazilian club will receive €22 million (£25.5m) for 90% of Arias' sporting rights. Fluminense will retain 10% of any future sale as well as having a preferential clause should the forward decide to return to play in Brazil.

Arias, 27, played in all six of Fluminense's Club World Cup games this summer, scoring one goal and setting up another.

The Colombian international has scored 47 goals and provided 55 assists in 229 games for Fluminense since joining the club in August 2021.

A Copa Libertadores winner in 2023, Arias could play his last game for Fluminense against Cruzeiro at the Maracana on July 17.