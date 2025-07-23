Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior turned part of Rio de Janeiro into 'Vini World' to celebrate turning 25, with fairground rides and entertainment from Travis Scott. Instagram @vinijr

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior went big this week in order to celebrate his 25th birthday. How big, you ask? Well, he converted part of Rio de Janeiro into his own personal theme park for a couple of nights.

Having spent the past several weeks planning his lavish bash, the Brazil international marked his quarter-century by building "Vini World" in Rio's exclusive Vargem Pequena neighbourhood with live entertainment, fairground rides, samba shows, a buffet of international cuisine and of course, a giant replica of the forward's own head.

After Real Madrid were knocked out in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup by PSG, Vini Jr. returned home to Brazil for a few days rest and relaxation and to put the finishing touches to the extravagant event staged a few days after his actual birthday on July 12.

Instagram @vinijr

With production values through the roof, the Lajedo arena was converted into a massive party space with elaborate decor, various themed zones, live stages and custom-made neon signs aplenty displaying the player's "Big 7" nickname.

After passing through the entrance and under a large banner reading "Baila Vini Jr, 25 years," guests were funneled into a huge open area filled with lights, music and a plethora of entertainment and attractions ranging from food stalls and DJs to full-blown pirate ship and waltzer rides.

Instagram @vinijr

With family and friends in attendance including Real Madrid teammates Eduardo Camavinga and Éder Militão, the guest list also included rapper Travis Scott who spent several days hanging around with Vinícius in Rio before performing live at the party with the Los Blancos forward alongside him on stage.

As seen in the photos posted on Vini's instagram, guests were also kitted out with complimentary bespoke t-shirts in various colors that all had his "Baila Vini Jr" branding printed on the front.

Instagram @vinijr

However, the pièce de résistance must surely be the enormous bust of Vinícius' head, which was split into two halves and loomed over the stage were the musical acts performed.

This was inspired by the similarly impressive golden statue that Scott erected at the entrance to his Astroworld festival which allowed attendees to pass through his gaping mouth and into the site.

The towering bust was up-lit in shimmering blue, purple and red lights and even captured the striker's eyebrow shaving and golden earrings. His "Big 7" logo was also incorporated into the effigy, which stood tall on a giant plinth at the back of the area.

All that, and not a single birthday cake in sight.