Nedum Onuoha discusses if Chelsea can build off their Club World Cup success once the Premier League starts back up. (1:29)

Onuoha: Chelsea will be heading into EPL season with a ton of confidence (1:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have set their sights on teenage Ajax defender Jorrel Hato to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, sources told ESPN.

A source has told ESPN that Chelsea have expressed an interest in him, although they are yet to open talks with Ajax.

The 19-year-old defender can play both left-back and centre-back and has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Dutch football since making his senior international debut in November 2023.

Despite his youth, he has been a regular for Ajax over the past two seasons and several of Europe's biggest clubs have come knocking on his door to express their interest in his situation.

- Transfer rumors, news: Follow ESPN's daily live blog

- Source: Leverkusen, Juve chase Chelsea's Sterling

- Grading biggest completed transfer of the summer window

Arsenal were linked with a move for him last summer and at the start of this one but Mikel Arteta's side ultimately opted to strengthen their defence with the signing of Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

Chelsea value Hato's versatility in defence and believe he perfectly fits the bill for Enzo Maresca, who wants a defender who can also help out in midfield, especially when it comes to playing the ball out from the back.

Chelsea are also considering strengthening other positions and, sources have told ESPN, and they are monitoring the situation of Alejandro Garnacho after Manchester United decided to leave him out of their preseason tour.