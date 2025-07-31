Lucas Paquetá has been cleared of misconduct charges made against him by the English Football Association, West Ham United said in a statement on Thursday.

The midfielder was charged with spot-fixing by the FA in May 2024 after it was alleged that he deliberately received four yellow cards in Premier League matches between November 2022 and August 2023.

If found guilty, he could have received a lifetime ban from football. Paquetá denied all charges throughout the process.

Paquetá was found guilty of two breaches of FA Rule F3 in relation to alleged failures to comply with his obligations to answer questions and provide information to The FA's investigation.

He was cleared on Thursday by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

The FA has to right to appeal against the decision after receiving the written reasons.

He continued to play for West Ham and Brazil, appearing 33 times in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals.

"Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations," Paquetá said. "I can't say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.

"To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me -- thank you for everything."

In May, Paquetá' burst into tears after being shown a yellow card against Tottenham, and his wife, Maria Eduarda Fournier, said afterwards that they had been "living a nightmare for two years."

Gambling charges have become more common in English football in recent years, with Brentford forward Ivan Toney and Newcastle's Sandro Tonali both handed months-long bans for betting offences.

Paquetá has taken part in West Ham's preseason tour of the United States and will be available for their Premier League opener away to Sunderland on Aug. 16.