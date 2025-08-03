Open Extended Reactions

PORTO, Portugal -- Diogo Jota and his brother were honored before a preseason friendly match between Porto and Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Jota and André Silva died in a car crash on July 3 in Spain.

Liverpool star Jota's previous clubs included Porto and Atlético.

There was a moment of silence as players from both teams stood side by side on the field at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto before fans loudly applauded from the stands.

A video was shown honoring Jota, a Portugal international, and his brother, who also once was a member of the Portuguese club.

Fans applauded again in the 20th minute. Liverpool has already said that it is retiring Jota's No. 20 jersey number.