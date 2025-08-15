Club World Cup champions Chelsea start their 2025-26 Premier League season with a London derby, hosting FA Cup champions and Community Shield winners Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Enzo Maresca has been careful to downplay the hype around his team after the summer's success in the United States, saying "I don't pay attention to what the other people say about us," and bemoaning a lack of activity regarding replacing Levi Colwill, who is out long-term with an ACL rupture. "I think we need a central defender," he said in the pre-match press conference. "We are looking for an internal solution but as I said, the club know exactly what I think."
They have, though, done some serious business already in the transfer window, signing Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Estevao and Jamie Gittens to revamp their attack around talisman Cole Palmer.
Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their sensational end to last season (and start to this, with the win over Liverpool), and have kept their squad together over the summer, for now. Interest still swirls around their playmaker-in-chief Eberechi Eze and captain Marc Guehi and whether they can keep hold of them could well define how the season goes for Oliver Glasner.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
How to watch:
The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, USA Network in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Sunday, August 17 at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. E.T.; 6:30 p.m. IST and 11.00 p.m. AEST)
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
Referee: Darren England
VAR: James Bell
Injury news:
Chelsea
Wesley Fofana, D: hamstring, doubt
Omari Kellyman, M: hamstring, doubt
Nicolas Jackson, F: suspended, OUT
Benoit Badiashile, D: leg, OUT, est. return mid-Sep
Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr
Romeo Lavia, M: strain, OUT est. return mid-Sep
Crystal Palace
Caleb Kporha, D/M: back, OUT, est. return early-Sep
Chadi Riad, D: knee, OUT, est. return late Nov
Cheick Doucoure, M: knee, OUT, est. return early-Nov
Daichi Kamada, M: knee, DOUBT
Eddie Nketiah, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Oct
Matheus Franca, F: muscle, OUT, est. return late-Aug
Expected Lineups:
Chelsea
GK: Robert Sánchez
RB: Malo Gusto | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Tosin Adrabioyo | LB: Marc Cucurella
CM: Moises Caicedo | CM: Reece James
RW: Cole Palmer | CAM: Enzo Fernandez | LW: Pedro Neto
CF: Joao Pedro
Crystal Palace
GK: Dean Henderson
CB: Chris Richards | CB: Maxence Lacroix | CB: Marc Guehi
RM: Daniel Munoz | CM: Will Hughes | CM: Adam Wharton | LM: Tyrick Mitchell
AM: Ismaila Sarr | AM: Eberechi Eze
CF: Jean-Philippe Mateta
Stats:
Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (13 wins, two draws), their longest active run against any side in the Premier League this season.
Crystal Palace's last victory at Stamford Bridge in the league came in April 2017 (under Sam Allardyce).
This is the fifth time Chelsea have begun a league campaign with a London derby, winning each of the previous four.
Crystal Palace have lost their opening league match in three of the last four seasons, with the exception being a 1-0 win at newly promoted Sheffield United in 2023-24.
Latest news and analysis:
Premier League news conferences latest updates: Chelsea, Crystal Palace, more
The new Premier League season is right around the corner and managers across the land have been speaking in front of the press ahead of their team's opener.
Premier League 2025-26 mega-preview: Team-by-team analysis
It seems like just last week Liverpool were celebrating their second Premier League title -- and their first one in front of fans. And it seems like just yesterday that Chelsea were celebrating winning Gianni Infantino's beloved inaugural FIFA Club World Cup.
Premier League preseason: Club-by-club results
ESPN takes a look at every team's schedule and what to look out for as preparation for the 2025-26 season ramps up.
Liverpool open talks with Palace over Marc Guéhi deal - sources
Liverpool have opened talks with Crystal Palace to sign centre-back Marc Guéhi, with the south London club expecting a fee of around £30 million ($41m) plus £5m in add-ons, sources have told ESPN.