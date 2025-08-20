Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly confident of completing a deal worth at least £60 million ($81m) for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported last week that Spurs were considering entering the running for the 27-year-old, who has two years remaining on his current contract at Selhurst Park.

Eze had a £68m release clause in his contract which expired earlier this month and Tottenham are now hopeful of negotiating a deal for a slightly lower fee after stepping up their interest.

Arsenal have been tracking Eze for some time but their pursuit was largely contingent upon Ethan Nwaneri entering the final year of his contract without any fresh agreement. The teenager has since signed a new five-year deal.

Tottenham are now the favourites to land Eberechi Eze this summer. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arteta's side are therefore reliant on outgoings before following up on Eze after spending around £200m this window and their decision to improve Leandro Trossard's contract terms -- without extending the length of his deal -- suggests they have cooled their interest.

Either way in the meantime, Spurs have moved ahead of their north London rivals and are now in pole position to sign him.

A source close to Spurs stressed no deal has been finalised but talks are progressing between the club with Tottenham submitted an offer worth an initial £55m with around £5m in add-ons.

Further discussions are taking place but sources say Eze has informed Palace he is willing to join Spurs, who will play in the Champions League this season after winning the Europa League in May.

Eze played 84 minutes of Saturday's 0-0 draw at Chelsea and had a brilliant free-kick goal ruled out by VAR in the first half.

Speaking after the game, Palace boss Oliver Glasner hinted that no move was imminent by insisting the England international could be involved in Thursday's Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad.

"He will come in tomorrow [Monday] to Crystal Palace's training ground, and have recovery," Glasner said. "We will ensure a Tuesday off and we will meet Wednesday, and I expect him being back and playing for us against Fredrikstad.

"I'm quite calm, but I also know, we have two weeks to go, and I know Ebs' clause is gone, so it's the club's decision, and we will see what happens."