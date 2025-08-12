Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur are considering battling Arsenal in the race to sign Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, a source has told ESPN.

The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his contract which originally contained a £68 million ($92m) release clause.

It is currently unclear whether that clause has expired -- it is due to run out at some point in August -- and Spurs are therefore working to understand the parameters of a possible deal.

Another source has told ESPN that Tottenham's interest in Savinho is separate from any potential deal for Eze.

Arsenal have been tracking Eze for some time but have so far showed no inclination to pay the £68m fee. Sources say Arsenal ideally need to trim their squad first before pursuing a deal for Eze with Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard and Oleksandr Zinchenko among the players available for transfer.

Palace are reluctant to lose Eze but his deal expires in 2027 and there has not yet been any suggestion the England international would sign a new contract to stay at Selhurst Park.

Eze played a key part in Palace's FA triumph at the end of last season and lifted the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

He has scored 34 goals and contributed 23 assists in 146 Premier League appearances since joining Palace from Queen's Park Rangers in 2020.