Fluminense goalkeeper Fábio has surpassed Peter Shilton as the footballer with the most all-time career appearances, according to his club.

The Brazilian, 44, played his 1,391st game in the Copa Sudamericana victory over América de Cali at the Maracaná on Tuesday -- a tally which took him past the number of appearances the Guinness Book of Records cites former England goalkeeper Shilton as having made during his career.

Shilton, however, claims he played three games fewer than that, 1,387, which was still be a previous world football-high.

But Fluminense chose to celebrate Fábio's milestone after his latest game, a 2-0 victory in the last-16 of the South American equivalent of the Europa League.

Fábio wore a shirt with a special patch and received a plate and commemorative painting after the game.

"I have to thank everyone who is part of my life -- my father, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my wife. I try to be a good human being," he said.

"The important thing is to help my team-mates. I am grateful, but without God nothing would be possible."

The career appearance list is led by Fábio ahead of Shilton, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo (1,287), Paul Bastock (1,284) and Rogério Ceni (1,226). Ronaldo is the only outfield player in the top five.

Fluminense attributes Fábio's record to the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), breaking down his games as follows: 976 matches with Cruzeiro (2005-2021), 235 with Fluminense (2022-2025), 150 with Vasco (2000-2004) and 30 with União Bandeirante (1997).

Fábio, who was called up to the Brazil national team at various times but never made his debut, has won 27 titles throughout his career, including a Copa América and a Copa Libertadores. He also played in the last Club World Cup with Fluminense, reaching the semifinals.

He will will turn 45 on Sept. 30.