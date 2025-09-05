London City Lionesses head coach Jocelyn Prêcheur says he's "very satisfied" after the signing of Grace Geyoro from PSG for a world-record fee of £1.4 million. (1:09)

London City Lionesses have completed the signing of Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer that sources have told ESPN is worth £1.43 million ($1.9m).

The France international becomes London City's 16th signing of the summer after making the deadline day move.

Geyoro's move to the Women's Super League (WSL) is the third time this window the women's world transfer record has been broken after Olivia Smith's £1m ($1.16m) move to Arsenal and the £1.1m ($1.28m) deal that took Mexico's Lizbeth Ovalle to Orlando Pride.

The 28-year-old had three years remaining on her contract at PSG and will link up with Jocelyn Prêcheur, a manager who she has previously worked with in Paris.

Sources have told ESPN that PSG were looking for a fee or around €2m ($2.3m) but settled for less.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of London City's WSL opener against Arsenal on Saturday, head coach Prêcheur spoke of his satisfaction at bringing Geyoro to London.

"She's a complete player with a lot of experience ... A player I know very well," he said.

"It has been a long talking [talks] during all the summer to make this deal but I'm very satisfied, I'm very happy and looking forward to start to work with her.

"We know we are a young club, very short history, we want to develop this history ... When you are such a young club you also need to build a culture and all the staff, all the leaders of the club are working very hard to build this culture in this club."

Geyoro made over 270 appearances for PSG after joining the club at the age of 15, scoring 54 goals.

"Paris Saint-Germain salutes Grace Geyoro's exemplary career with the club," PSG said in a statement.

"An iconic figure in the women's section, she leaves an indelible mark on the history of the Rouge et Bleu. The club extends its sincere thanks to her and wishes her all the best for the rest of her career.

She also scored 22 goals in 103 caps for France.

Meanwhile, the Lionesses have also signed Lucía Corrales from Barcelona after triggering her €500,000 release clause.

Infromation from ESPN's Sam Marsden contributed to this report.