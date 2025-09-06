Son Heung-min speaks about the importance of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to him as a person and a player. (0:37)

The United States men's national team slumped to a 2-0 loss against South Korea in a friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Saturday.

The exhibition kicked off with an 18th-minute goal for the visitors when LAFC star Son Heung-min slotted the ball into the back of the net. Hindered by a poor defensive performance from its backline, the U.S. then found itself down 2-0 by the 43rd minute after Lee Dong-gyeong backheeled a shot from short range.

Despite a handful of substitutions in the second half that led to more attacking pressure, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino and his players failed to get anything past Korean goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, as the Americans suffered their first loss to South Korea since 2001.

After the friendly, the U.S. will continue its World Cup preparation with a match against Japan on Sept. 9 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Manager rating out of 10

Mauricio Pochettino, 3 -- Eight months out from the World Cup, Pochettino brought out his 14th different lineup in 17 games, highlighting that he's still testing things out. Against South Korea, he also brought out his ninth different center back pairing. The clock is ticking and it has clearly become frustrating for USMNT fans to see the coach still tinkering at this point. Granted, the attack did improve in the second half, but there will be few celebrations about the scoreless outcome.

Player ratings (0-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Matt Freese, 5 -- Little he could do about the first goal, but Freese would have undoubtedly given South Korea a penalty had Lee not scored after the goalkeeper's foul. Also provided two saves.

DF Max Arfsten, 4 -- Tough to put him at a major fault for either goal, but he also failed to make the necessary impact that was expected of him defensively and in attack.

DF Tim Ream, 3 -- Credit to the captain for providing a few crucial interventions, but aside from that, he kept Son onside for South Korea's first goal and failed to shut down the buildup for the second. A fairly lackluster partnership with Blackmon.

DF Tristan Blackmon, 2 -- A difficult debut that lacked confidence. Blackmon constantly looked a step behind Son, eventually losing track of him for South Korea's opener and then left ball-watching for Lee's goal.

DF Sergiño Dest, 4 -- Back in the XI for the first time in 2025, and it was a mixed bag. Looked great when he had the ball at his feet, but his defensive positioning left much to be desired.

MF Tyler Adams, 5 -- An up-and-down game for the midfielder who occasionally lost the ball in dangerous spots, but also did well to win it back. Decision-making was not at his best when attempting to shut down pressure.

MF Sebastian Berhalter, 6 -- Nearly earned an assist after launching a dangerous cross from a set piece in the second half. Gave too much space to South Korea's midfield and attack, but also looked decent when going forward with the ball.

MF Diego Luna, 6 -- Credit to the youngest player in the XI, who was a creative outlet thanks to his roaming play and hunger for the ball. A vital distributor who just couldn't find a way to break past the South Korean backline.

FW Christian Pulisic, 6 -- Back with the squad, he once again emerged as the attacking leader and presence within the frontline. He made a handful of key passes and attempted a few shots, but things just didn't work out in the final third.

Christian Pulisic was one of the few U.S. attackers who made an impact, but it still wasn't enough to break down the South Korean defense. Howard Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

FW Josh Sargent, 4 -- Not much to say about the striker, who has continued his goal drought with the USMNT. Whether it's a lack of distribution to him or needing to work to find better cohesion with his attack, Sargent had too quiet of a performance.

FW Tim Weah, 5 -- A handful of dangerous moments going forward, but more was expected of the Marseille player who unfortunately suffered an injury in the second half that forced a substitution.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

FW Folarin Balogun, 6 -- An upgrade over Sargent, he nearly scored in injury time. Deserves to be in the XI in the next match.

MF Cristian Roldan, 6 -- Part of a revived midfield, he did well with his duels and distribution in the limited moments he had possession of the ball.

DF Chris Richards, 7 -- Almost scored off a free kick and added much-needed confidence to the defense.

DF Alexander Freeman, 6 -- Didn't have as much defensive work to do as Dest but also looked proactive with his runs down the right flank.

FW Alex Zendejas -- N/A

MF Jack McGlynn -- N/A