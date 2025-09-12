Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland is "above" Alexander Isak despite Arne Slot claiming that the Swedish international is the best striker in the world. (1:14)

Guardiola: Haaland is still above Isak despite Slot claims (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has disputed Liverpool manager Arne Slot's claim that his new signing Alexander Isak was "maybe the best striker in the world," saying he puts Manchester City frontman Erling Haaland a "little bit above."

Slot spoke glowingly of Isak on Friday, ahead of the Sweden striker's potential Liverpool debut following his arrival for a British record transfer fee from Newcastle United.

Guardiola, though, insists he would not swap Isak for prolific Norwegian Haaland.

- O'Hanlon: How United and City set up the worst Manchester derby ever

- Slot to ease Isak in at Liverpool, talks Guéhi 'pity'

- City's Donnarumma ready for test in 'best league'

Asked at a news conference Friday how he rated Haaland in comparison to Isak, Guardiola said: "A little bit above.

"Isak is an exceptional player [but] you asked me about Erling and he is top. Isak must be a top player because of what they paid.

"But another one would say [Kylian] Mbappé, [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano [Ronaldo]. I wouldn't change Erling for anyone."

Haaland will go into Sunday's derby clash against Manchester United in the Premier League in good form after scoring five goals for Norway in midweek.

Pep Guardiola said he wouldn't swap Erling Haaland for any other striker in the world. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sunday's game could see new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma make his debut in goal after joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italy stopper arrived amid the exit of longtime City No. 1 Ederson to Fenerbahce. Donnarumma, however, is not renowned for his distribution -- something which made Ederson an integral part of City's success in his eight years under Guardiola.

But the City manager said he does not expect Donnarumma to match Ederson's footwork.

"I always try to adapt to the quality of the players," Guardiola said.

"I wouldn't demand 'Gigi' do something he is uncomfortable with. We are talking about the best [goalkeeper] I have ever seen with distribution, short and long passes, in Ederson.

"We didn't take Gigi to do what Ederson has done. Gigi has another quality."

Guardiola said he wasn't trying to "undermine" Donnarumma by pointing out Ederson's qualities and spoke glowingly about his new signing's strengths.

"He's so tall. He's so huge," Guardiola said with a smile, adding: "He's a big presence on the big stages.

"What he has done in the Champions League last season at Villa Park, Anfield, many games, proves how good he is."

The signing of Donnarumma has also raised questions over the status of James Trafford.

The 22-year-old, who rejoined the club in the summer, has started all three of City's games so far this season.

"He is a keeper for Man City. I can only play one keeper," Guardiola said. "The season is so long everyone will be involved. They may not believe it but they will."

City will be looking to kickstart their season this weekend after defeats in their last two outings.

Information from PA and The Associated Press was used in this report.